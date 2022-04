Best Recipes Media Group’s Latest Cookbook Will Revolutionize Small-Batch Cooking Using the Wildly Popular Air Fryer with Recipes That Serve Two People

Armada, MI, April 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Drew Maresco, author of The 3-Step Slowcooker Cookbook and Frugal Cooking with Your Instant Pot®, and his company Best Recipes Media Group announce their latest cookbook titled Cooking for Two with Your Air Fryer, available May 10, 2022. The book features 75 perfectly-portioned recipes and money-saving tips that will change the way people cook with their air fryer. While famous for making healthier versions of your fried-food favorites, the air fryer can do much more, and this book will show you how.Air fryers are extraordinarily popular, becoming a household staple appliance seemingly overnight, and there’s no lack of cookbooks for people looking to use theirs more. While many cookbooks are dedicated to it and multiple other cooking methods, a commonly underserved market are singles, newly-weds, and empty-nesters. The vast majority of cookbooks on the market today serve "families," which is generally assumed to be a household of four or more. Cooking for Two with Your Air Fryer is changing that by taking advantage of most air fryers’ small size and making perfectly-portioned meals in them. The days of eating the same leftovers, again and again, are over.