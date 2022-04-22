Simploy, Inc. - Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of HR Services Award
Saint Louis, MO, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Simploy Inc., a leading HR services firm announced today that they have won the Best of HR Services Award for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with Indeed, ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. 2022 Best of HR Services winners have a Net Promoter(R) Score 1.7x higher than the industry average.
Simploy Inc. received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 54% in 2021. Furthermore, Simploy Inc. received a Net Promoter® Score of 77.8%, more than 1.8 times the 2021 industry average of 42%.
“Our company works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” Simploy’s President and CEO, Jay King said.
“Winners of the 2022 Best of HR Services award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of HR Services winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About Simploy Inc.
PEOs (Professional Employment Organizations) aren’t new, and neither is Simploy. We’re an experienced PEO that for over 25 years has helped small to mid-size companies have access to big company HR solutions. It has resulted in our clients having the best solutions in place to deal with the vast array of compliance issues and daily HR matters.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of HR Services™
ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award recognizes outsourced HR providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace, and provides prospective clients with an added layer of assurance as they vet outsourced HR firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
Simploy Inc. received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 54% in 2021. Furthermore, Simploy Inc. received a Net Promoter® Score of 77.8%, more than 1.8 times the 2021 industry average of 42%.
“Our company works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” Simploy’s President and CEO, Jay King said.
“Winners of the 2022 Best of HR Services award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of HR Services winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About Simploy Inc.
PEOs (Professional Employment Organizations) aren’t new, and neither is Simploy. We’re an experienced PEO that for over 25 years has helped small to mid-size companies have access to big company HR solutions. It has resulted in our clients having the best solutions in place to deal with the vast array of compliance issues and daily HR matters.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of HR Services™
ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award recognizes outsourced HR providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace, and provides prospective clients with an added layer of assurance as they vet outsourced HR firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
Contact
Simploy, Inc.Contact
Lewis Marty
314-635-2590
https://simployonline.com
Lewis Marty
314-635-2590
https://simployonline.com
Categories