Jeff Schaid Promoted to Vice President, Field Operations of Telgian Fire Safety
Phoenix, AZ, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the promotion of Jeff Schaid to Vice President, Field Operations. In his new role, Schaid will be responsible for the overall leadership, direction, and development of Field Operations. This includes the creation and implementation of strategic and operational initiatives for both internal and external inspections, as well as data analysis and headcount evaluation. He will also provide indirect oversight of Field Support consisting of post-inspection document review processes, logistics systems, compliance, and all vendor related operations.
In addition to managing multiple work teams across the country, Schaid will be responsible for the direction, mentorship, and support of all departmental associates. He will set both individual and work team goals and provide training to accomplish overall goals and objectives.
“Jeff’s extensive experience and success at Telgian have made him an invaluable team member,” says Telgian Fire Safety President Larry Lacefield. “As the company continues to expand and diversify in 2022, more than ever, we value his innovation, vision and leadership.”
With more than 10 years of experience, Schaid specializes in the establishment of business objectives and the development and maintenance of both departmental metrics and associated KPIs. Schaid is also adept at streamlining workflows, identifying areas for improvement, and developing initiatives for improving delivery of services.
Formerly the Senior Director of Operations, Schaid has been part of the Telgian team for over six years.
About Telgian Fire Safety
Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative fire safety solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian Fire Safety’s expertise includes testing, inspections, maintenance, and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm Monitoring.
The company specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian Fire Safety services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.
In addition to managing multiple work teams across the country, Schaid will be responsible for the direction, mentorship, and support of all departmental associates. He will set both individual and work team goals and provide training to accomplish overall goals and objectives.
“Jeff’s extensive experience and success at Telgian have made him an invaluable team member,” says Telgian Fire Safety President Larry Lacefield. “As the company continues to expand and diversify in 2022, more than ever, we value his innovation, vision and leadership.”
With more than 10 years of experience, Schaid specializes in the establishment of business objectives and the development and maintenance of both departmental metrics and associated KPIs. Schaid is also adept at streamlining workflows, identifying areas for improvement, and developing initiatives for improving delivery of services.
Formerly the Senior Director of Operations, Schaid has been part of the Telgian team for over six years.
About Telgian Fire Safety
Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative fire safety solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian Fire Safety’s expertise includes testing, inspections, maintenance, and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm Monitoring.
The company specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian Fire Safety services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.
Contact
TelgianContact
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Categories