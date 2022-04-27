Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council Honors MBEs and Corporate Partners During 2022 Annual Meeting
During its 2022 virtual Annual Meeting and ProForum event, CVMSDC honored Corporate Partners and Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) for significant contributions to supplier development during the awards program.
Charlotte, NC, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council hosted its "AMP22" – virtual 2022 Annual Meeting and ProForum event on March 22-23, combining two signature meetings – and bringing Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Corporate Partners together to discuss "The Agility of Procurement: Pandemic Supply Chain Solutions."
During the program, awards were presented to winners in four categories: MBE Supplier Classes, Corporate, Advocacy and the President’s Awards. Class I – Supplier of the Year was presented to Chef Maria, pastry chef and business owner of Beyond Decadence; Class II – Supplier of the Year was presented to Tilt Creative + Production, LLC, Ron Carey, founder and CEO. Corporate award winners included: Sentara Healthcare, Regional Corporation of the Year; Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, Public Corporation of the Year; and two companies – Capital One and Dominion Energy – tied for National Corporation(s) of the Year. "Coordinator of the Year" was presented to Lisa Blake, Altria Supplier Diversity Manager. "Advocate of the Year" was awarded to Reuben Essandoh, Director ESM Head. To conclude the program, two President’s Awards were presented to: Julie Rakes of Capital One (Corporate) and Dr. Kenston Griffin of Dream Builders Communication Inc. (MBE).
The focus for this year’s Annual Meeting and ProForum was on understanding supply chain trends; learning about full spectrum supplier diversity; analyzing the current challenges faced by Chief Procurement Officers in response to the global pandemic; and sharing best practices for increasing supply chain opportunities. Dominique Milton, President & CEO of CVMSDC, said: “I want to congratulate all of our nominees and award winners for their outstanding service and commitment to the Council. As we continue to establish our ‘next normal’ post-pandemic, our focus will continue to be on the work of supplier development. Our MBEs and Corporate Partners are essential to this work, and we want to recognize and honor the efforts of those who consistently go above and beyond to help us all achieve success.”
About the Council: The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate members and promoting minority business development.
During the program, awards were presented to winners in four categories: MBE Supplier Classes, Corporate, Advocacy and the President’s Awards. Class I – Supplier of the Year was presented to Chef Maria, pastry chef and business owner of Beyond Decadence; Class II – Supplier of the Year was presented to Tilt Creative + Production, LLC, Ron Carey, founder and CEO. Corporate award winners included: Sentara Healthcare, Regional Corporation of the Year; Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, Public Corporation of the Year; and two companies – Capital One and Dominion Energy – tied for National Corporation(s) of the Year. "Coordinator of the Year" was presented to Lisa Blake, Altria Supplier Diversity Manager. "Advocate of the Year" was awarded to Reuben Essandoh, Director ESM Head. To conclude the program, two President’s Awards were presented to: Julie Rakes of Capital One (Corporate) and Dr. Kenston Griffin of Dream Builders Communication Inc. (MBE).
The focus for this year’s Annual Meeting and ProForum was on understanding supply chain trends; learning about full spectrum supplier diversity; analyzing the current challenges faced by Chief Procurement Officers in response to the global pandemic; and sharing best practices for increasing supply chain opportunities. Dominique Milton, President & CEO of CVMSDC, said: “I want to congratulate all of our nominees and award winners for their outstanding service and commitment to the Council. As we continue to establish our ‘next normal’ post-pandemic, our focus will continue to be on the work of supplier development. Our MBEs and Corporate Partners are essential to this work, and we want to recognize and honor the efforts of those who consistently go above and beyond to help us all achieve success.”
About the Council: The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate members and promoting minority business development.
Contact
CVMSDCContact
V.K. Fields
919-829-5951
cvmsdc.org
V.K. Fields
919-829-5951
cvmsdc.org
Categories