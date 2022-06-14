Elantis Recognized as a 2022 Best Workplace™ for Today’s Youth
Elantis Solutions Inc. has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Today’s Youth.
Edmonton, Canada, June 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elantis Solutions Inc. is proud to announce that our organization has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Today’s Youth. Elantis received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.
The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, at least 30% of their employees must fit the Millennial or younger demographics, and they must have a minimum 90% positive response to the statement, “I am treated fairly regardless of my age.” The best organizations are determined based on the overall Trust Index score from the youth working in the organization.
“It is an honour to be recognized as a best workplace for today’s youth,” said Dave Roe, CEO of Elantis. “With half of our organization in the Millennial or Generation Z demographics, this award is even more meaningful. Focus on people is one of Elantis’ core values and we are committed to providing an innovative environment where our young employees receive the support, mentorship, and collaboration they need to expand their technical skills and advance their careers.”
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.
About Elantis Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2013, Elantis is a leader in digital transformation consulting services, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.
Contact
Amy Grendus
587-879-9987
www.elantis.com
