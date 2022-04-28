Larry Gerber Chooses to Automate Their Sales Commission Process Using QCommission
Half Moon Bay, CA, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that Larry Gerber has chosen QCommission to automate their sales commission process.
Larry Gerber, Inc., is a Manufacturing Rep firm based in the Northeast United States, providing sales services for fabrics and related soft goods. Their primary customer base is the Interior Design business.
Larry Gerber, the owner of the firm, had been looking for a commissions software that would calculate commissions on a monthly basis. Larry’s firm represents many different manufacturers, each of whom had their own unique commission rate programs. It was a very complicated set of calculations to complete for his representatives.
The firm's accountant was using QuickBooks and was able to find that QCommission integrates with QuickBooks. After a discussion with a QCommission salesperson, Larry decided on the same day that QCommission was exactly what they needed.
“Within a matter of weeks, I had my commission system set up and running. Last month I ran my commission calculations for the first time and was able to produce and distribute commission statements. Basha, the implementation consultant, had the patience to guide me through the implementation process very smoothly. I have already recommended QCommission to other rep groups like mine,” shared Larry, owner of Larry Gerber Inc.
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Larry Gerber Inc. decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
