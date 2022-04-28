CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Proud to Announce the Addition of Alphonse Provo to the Leadership Team as the Field Claims Leader
Houston, TX, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Alphonse Provo has accepted the role of Field Claims Leader. As a staple in the property claims leadership vertical for over 25 years, they are excited that Alphonse brings his talents and experience to CCMS & Associates.
“The addition of Alphonse to our leadership team solidifies our claims operations and lends us an experienced and proven leader in the industry. Alphonse is a perfect fit and will do a great job for our team,” stated Cassandra Hand Gallegos, CEO of the growing firm. In his role at CCMS & Associates Alphonse will help strategize methods to cultivate strong relationships with their nationwide claim adjuster field team as well as help navigate the vast ocean of claims management. “Alphonse coming onboard the CCMS & Associates Leadership Team gives us an added dimension to our already strong game in the industry,” stated the firm’s COO Hernando Gallegos.
“I am very excited to join the team here at CCMS & Associates and helping the firm continue an upward trend in the industry. CCMS & Associates has a lot to offer the industry and will be a great partnership for any client looking for a firm with experienced leaders and offering a personal touch,” stated Alphonse.
Alphonse held the role of VP of Field Operations for Cross Country Adjusting prior to joining CCMS & Associates. Previously, Alphonse served in various roles over a 12-year period of progression at Ideal Adjusting, which included Claims Manager, Director of Claims and VP of Claims. As an entrepreneur, he previously owned and operated Elite Adjusting Services for several years. As a business owner, Alphonse was responsible for examining residential and commercial losses (including high value claims), training the field and the management team(s) as well as maintaining growth on a national level.
In addition, Alphonse also has experience of working for insurance carrier vertical spending 9 years with Farmers Insurance and 3 years with Amica Mutual Insurance in various roles with different responsibilities.
CCMS & Associates is a specialized Claims Adjusting Service implementing technology solutions with a human touch. Their multi-line claims handling programs include predictive analytics to control emerging claim exposures. Their Residential and Commercial Property Field Adjusting Teams and Third-Party Claim Administrators are dedicated to solving challenges and obstacles in the Property & Casualty claims service sector. They align with their carrier partners to create claim handling solutions to enhance their response to the policyholder needs. Their innovative solutions and strategic claim handling make a positive impact on claim exposure. Strategic Process. Measured Results.
“The addition of Alphonse to our leadership team solidifies our claims operations and lends us an experienced and proven leader in the industry. Alphonse is a perfect fit and will do a great job for our team,” stated Cassandra Hand Gallegos, CEO of the growing firm. In his role at CCMS & Associates Alphonse will help strategize methods to cultivate strong relationships with their nationwide claim adjuster field team as well as help navigate the vast ocean of claims management. “Alphonse coming onboard the CCMS & Associates Leadership Team gives us an added dimension to our already strong game in the industry,” stated the firm’s COO Hernando Gallegos.
“I am very excited to join the team here at CCMS & Associates and helping the firm continue an upward trend in the industry. CCMS & Associates has a lot to offer the industry and will be a great partnership for any client looking for a firm with experienced leaders and offering a personal touch,” stated Alphonse.
Alphonse held the role of VP of Field Operations for Cross Country Adjusting prior to joining CCMS & Associates. Previously, Alphonse served in various roles over a 12-year period of progression at Ideal Adjusting, which included Claims Manager, Director of Claims and VP of Claims. As an entrepreneur, he previously owned and operated Elite Adjusting Services for several years. As a business owner, Alphonse was responsible for examining residential and commercial losses (including high value claims), training the field and the management team(s) as well as maintaining growth on a national level.
In addition, Alphonse also has experience of working for insurance carrier vertical spending 9 years with Farmers Insurance and 3 years with Amica Mutual Insurance in various roles with different responsibilities.
CCMS & Associates is a specialized Claims Adjusting Service implementing technology solutions with a human touch. Their multi-line claims handling programs include predictive analytics to control emerging claim exposures. Their Residential and Commercial Property Field Adjusting Teams and Third-Party Claim Administrators are dedicated to solving challenges and obstacles in the Property & Casualty claims service sector. They align with their carrier partners to create claim handling solutions to enhance their response to the policyholder needs. Their innovative solutions and strategic claim handling make a positive impact on claim exposure. Strategic Process. Measured Results.
Contact
CCMS & AssociatesContact
Hernando Gallegos
844-672-6070
ccmsclaims.com
727.308.6904
hernando@ccmsclaims.com
Hernando Gallegos
844-672-6070
ccmsclaims.com
727.308.6904
hernando@ccmsclaims.com
Categories