Life Specialty Coatings Announces Four Waterproof Decking Systems Now Listed in Recent ICC ESR Report
Life Specialty Coatings, manufacturer of interior and exterior coatings announces the inclusion of their AMAC and MC waterproof decking systems to their existing ICC-ES Report 2701. Generally, the ICC report verifies that new and innovative building products comply with code requirements.
Santa Fe Springs, CA, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Life Specialty Coatings, manufacturer of interior and exterior coatings announces the inclusion of their AMAC and MC waterproof decking systems to their existing ICC-ES Report 2701. Generally, the ICC report verifies that new and innovative building products comply with code requirements. The report also provides information about what acceptance criteria were used to evaluate a product, and how the product should be identified and installed. The AMAC and MC systems joins the AL and AL-Flex waterproof decking systems and were evaluated for their durability and wind resistance. Three systems, (AL, AL-Flex and AMAC) were additionally tested and approved for their fire classification and fire rating.
The Life Deck Specialty Coatings AL, AL-Flex and AMAC branded systems are walking deck and classified roof covering systems for use directly over a plywood deck. The systems have a Class A roof classification when installed. The Life Deck MC System is a walking deck and roof covering system for use directly over plywood or concrete surfaces when non-classified roof coverings are permitted.
“Our goal was to simplify the specification process in the waterproofing market and reduce the confusion of which system is best to use. Now, four of our most popular waterproof decking systems are all in one place, ICC ESR 2701. Whether an architect, design team, engineer, or consultant, needs to find a waterproof system for a plywood or concrete deck, they can find a proven, high quality system, to fit their request, on one single report,” said Dave Sibbrel, President at Life Specialty Coatings.
