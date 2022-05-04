Michael Novinson Joins ISMG’s Global Editorial Team
Novinson is Managing Editor, Covering the Business of Cybersecurity
Princeton, NJ, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group Corp. (ISMG) is pleased to welcome Michael Novinson as the new managing editor for the business of cybersecurity. An industry veteran, Novinson was the senior editor of security at The Channel Company for eight years – specializing in cybersecurity for six.
With its recent hiring activity and acquisitions, ISMG continues to make significant investments in its editorial practice globally. Novinson joins the rapidly expanding ISMG teams in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Far East, further strengthening the firm’s expanding global footprint.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Michael join the global ISMG editorial team right now,” said Tom Field, ISMG’s senior vice president of editorial. “His focus on the business of cybersecurity — covering research and the growth of innovation at cybersecurity technology companies, mergers and acquisitions, funding activity, earnings; and how all of this correlates to the evolving threat landscape and attack surface — this move couldn’t be more timely given the explosive growth in the industry.”
According to industry reports like the Momentum Cyber report, there were over 1000 companies that received venture funding in the past 6 months, of which 15 of these entities reached unicorn status. There are over 3500 entities operating in the space, and high-profile transactions closed in Q1 2022 alone, amounted to $19.2 billion dollars across 318 transactions – including the likes of Google/Mandiant, and TA Associates/Veracode transactions.
Novinson will focus on covering the cybersecurity technology companies and the business of cybersecurity, providing insight and analysis around the dynamic cybersecurity industry landscape, the rich startup ecosystem, traditional and emerging cybersecurity product categories, new industry research reports, and more.
“Over the years, I have been impressed with the quality and depth of reporting on ISMG’s editorial team,” said Novinson. “My experience reporting on the vendor landscape will complement ISMG’s outstanding coverage of the threat and regulatory environment, providing CISOs and other technology professionals with a more comprehensive understanding of the industry.”
Prior to joining The Channel Company, Novinson covered technology, manufacturing, banking, and real estate at the Worcester Business Journal in Massachusetts, and was a business and county government reporter for the Times Herald-Record in Middletown, N.Y.
“With ISMG’s on-the-ground presence in all major cybersecurity hubs, including the recent announcement around ISMG’s new expansion into Israel, the editorial team will continue to enhance reporting from ground-zero across all major global regions,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager for ISMG.
ISMG’s large editorial team of award-winning journalists have built deep subject matter expertise, over a decade and a half of covering the evolution of global cybersecurity markets. With deep industry connects, this veteran team continues to produce stellar original programming, including recent podcast and videocast series like Sound Off, Proof of Concept, and the Ransomware Files.
A unique element within ISMG’s global editorial team is the global news desk unit – a one of its kind cybersecurity news-service in B2B technology media worldwide, focused exclusively on providing unparalleled 24×7 mainstream-class, newsroom coverage on cybersecurity.
As the leader in global cybersecurity research, intelligence, and education, ISMG keeps cybersecurity audiences worldwide educated and up-to-date with the most critical information, latest trends, and timely analysis, delivered through its world-class media network. ISMG has created and maintains a true information source tackling the key issues of interest to its unique audience.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our thirty media properties provides education, research, and news, specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, and fraud. Our annual global summit series connect senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
With its recent hiring activity and acquisitions, ISMG continues to make significant investments in its editorial practice globally. Novinson joins the rapidly expanding ISMG teams in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Far East, further strengthening the firm’s expanding global footprint.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Michael join the global ISMG editorial team right now,” said Tom Field, ISMG’s senior vice president of editorial. “His focus on the business of cybersecurity — covering research and the growth of innovation at cybersecurity technology companies, mergers and acquisitions, funding activity, earnings; and how all of this correlates to the evolving threat landscape and attack surface — this move couldn’t be more timely given the explosive growth in the industry.”
According to industry reports like the Momentum Cyber report, there were over 1000 companies that received venture funding in the past 6 months, of which 15 of these entities reached unicorn status. There are over 3500 entities operating in the space, and high-profile transactions closed in Q1 2022 alone, amounted to $19.2 billion dollars across 318 transactions – including the likes of Google/Mandiant, and TA Associates/Veracode transactions.
Novinson will focus on covering the cybersecurity technology companies and the business of cybersecurity, providing insight and analysis around the dynamic cybersecurity industry landscape, the rich startup ecosystem, traditional and emerging cybersecurity product categories, new industry research reports, and more.
“Over the years, I have been impressed with the quality and depth of reporting on ISMG’s editorial team,” said Novinson. “My experience reporting on the vendor landscape will complement ISMG’s outstanding coverage of the threat and regulatory environment, providing CISOs and other technology professionals with a more comprehensive understanding of the industry.”
Prior to joining The Channel Company, Novinson covered technology, manufacturing, banking, and real estate at the Worcester Business Journal in Massachusetts, and was a business and county government reporter for the Times Herald-Record in Middletown, N.Y.
“With ISMG’s on-the-ground presence in all major cybersecurity hubs, including the recent announcement around ISMG’s new expansion into Israel, the editorial team will continue to enhance reporting from ground-zero across all major global regions,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager for ISMG.
ISMG’s large editorial team of award-winning journalists have built deep subject matter expertise, over a decade and a half of covering the evolution of global cybersecurity markets. With deep industry connects, this veteran team continues to produce stellar original programming, including recent podcast and videocast series like Sound Off, Proof of Concept, and the Ransomware Files.
A unique element within ISMG’s global editorial team is the global news desk unit – a one of its kind cybersecurity news-service in B2B technology media worldwide, focused exclusively on providing unparalleled 24×7 mainstream-class, newsroom coverage on cybersecurity.
As the leader in global cybersecurity research, intelligence, and education, ISMG keeps cybersecurity audiences worldwide educated and up-to-date with the most critical information, latest trends, and timely analysis, delivered through its world-class media network. ISMG has created and maintains a true information source tackling the key issues of interest to its unique audience.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our thirty media properties provides education, research, and news, specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, and fraud. Our annual global summit series connect senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories