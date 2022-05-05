BLAZE GROUP Honored for Best Business & Finance (Virtual & Remote) in the 26th Annual Webby Awards
Oakland, CA, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BLAZE GROUP LLC announced today that it has been honored for Best Business & Finance (Virtual & Remote) in the 26th Annual Webby Awards.
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO – PRETTYBIRD; Colleen DeCourcy, President, Wieden+Kennedy; Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner – Backstage Capital; John Hanke, Founder & CEO – Niantic; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Creator – 1619, The New York Times; Renita Jablonski, Director of Audio – The Washington Post; Mikael Jørgensen, Founder & CEO – &Co; Monica Lewinsky, Activist, Fashion Designer & Producer; Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, Music Producers & Co-Founders – Verzuz; Vanessa Pappas, COO – TikTok; Daniel Reynolds, Vice President, Digital Media – Disney; Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications – Peloton; and Maya Watson, Head of Global Marketing – Clubhouse.
On December 1-5, 2021, Blaze Group LLC hosted a global virtual summit that targeted Black female entrepreneurs around the globe. The Blaze Virtual Summit | Winter 2021 was anything but bland. It boasted dope female DJs from the East + West coasts, more than 40 speaker sessions that edified Black women and included fun engagement for more than 910 registrants and approximately 5,000 viewers across various live streaming platforms.
Access was at the forefront of Founder Casey Richardson's mind when she curated this epic programming. Black women-owned businesses lack access to capital, mentorship and knowledge relative to their peers. As a result, many of them aren't aware of the systems and business principles that are missing in their business models. Casey Richardson made the summit absolutely free for all attendees to ensure that world-class knowledge was delivered in terms that Black women could resonate with.
There were tears, long exhales, streams of emoji reactions floating across the stage and daily excitement. In fact, summit registrants attended 8 sessions on average - a huge win for Blaze Group LLC, given its focus on educating Black female entrepreneurs. Given strong attendance rates and high engagement, attendees began developing tribe-like bonds. Some even stated that they were now line sisters after attending the summit, a huge compliment to the summit experience.
“Honorees like BLAZE GROUP LLC are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from more than 14,300 entries we received this year.”
"Black women deserve access today. I'm going to do everything in my power to help Black founder live in the land of plenty - and I'm continuously creating stages for other trailblazers who are committed to do the same." -- BLAZE GROUP Founder Casey Richardson
About BLAZE GROUP LLC
BLAZE GROUP LLC provides knowledge, capital and mentorship to more than 3,500 Black female entrepreneurs around the globe. With a unique ability to provide culturally-relevant and easily digestible education its target audience, BLAZE GROUP is becoming one of the fastest-growing group coaching + community platforms that support Black female entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 2020, a time that the global cry for racial equity + systemic justice peaked in the United States, BLAZE GROUP has been creating + protecting space for Black women to be fully seen and finally receive the expert help they've yearned for. In addition to coaching entrepreneurs, BLAZE GROUP provides important thought-leadership to the world at large through: semi-annual virtual summits, annual research reports, published articles / think pieces, guest speaking and consulting to companies that advance equity for the African diaspora. Companies that BLAZE GROUP has worked with include Amazon, Kiva.org, Hello Tractor, Stacy's Rise, Love Da Beat Radio, and University of Kentucky.
Find BLAZE GROUP LLC Online:
Website: www.blazegroupllc.com
Semi-Annual Summit: www.blazevirtualsummit.com
Instagram: @BlazeGroupLLC
Twitter:@BlazeGroupLLC
Facebook: Facebook.com/BlazeGroupLLC
YouTube: BLAZE GROUP LLC
Tiktok: @blazegroupllc
Linkedin: BLAZE GROUP LLC
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.
Find The Webby Awards Online:
Website: webbyawards.com
Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards
Twitter: @TheWebbyAwards
Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards
YouTube: youtube.com/webby
Tiktok: @thewebbyawards
Linkedin: The Webby Awards
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO – PRETTYBIRD; Colleen DeCourcy, President, Wieden+Kennedy; Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner – Backstage Capital; John Hanke, Founder & CEO – Niantic; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Creator – 1619, The New York Times; Renita Jablonski, Director of Audio – The Washington Post; Mikael Jørgensen, Founder & CEO – &Co; Monica Lewinsky, Activist, Fashion Designer & Producer; Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, Music Producers & Co-Founders – Verzuz; Vanessa Pappas, COO – TikTok; Daniel Reynolds, Vice President, Digital Media – Disney; Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications – Peloton; and Maya Watson, Head of Global Marketing – Clubhouse.
On December 1-5, 2021, Blaze Group LLC hosted a global virtual summit that targeted Black female entrepreneurs around the globe. The Blaze Virtual Summit | Winter 2021 was anything but bland. It boasted dope female DJs from the East + West coasts, more than 40 speaker sessions that edified Black women and included fun engagement for more than 910 registrants and approximately 5,000 viewers across various live streaming platforms.
Access was at the forefront of Founder Casey Richardson's mind when she curated this epic programming. Black women-owned businesses lack access to capital, mentorship and knowledge relative to their peers. As a result, many of them aren't aware of the systems and business principles that are missing in their business models. Casey Richardson made the summit absolutely free for all attendees to ensure that world-class knowledge was delivered in terms that Black women could resonate with.
There were tears, long exhales, streams of emoji reactions floating across the stage and daily excitement. In fact, summit registrants attended 8 sessions on average - a huge win for Blaze Group LLC, given its focus on educating Black female entrepreneurs. Given strong attendance rates and high engagement, attendees began developing tribe-like bonds. Some even stated that they were now line sisters after attending the summit, a huge compliment to the summit experience.
“Honorees like BLAZE GROUP LLC are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from more than 14,300 entries we received this year.”
"Black women deserve access today. I'm going to do everything in my power to help Black founder live in the land of plenty - and I'm continuously creating stages for other trailblazers who are committed to do the same." -- BLAZE GROUP Founder Casey Richardson
About BLAZE GROUP LLC
BLAZE GROUP LLC provides knowledge, capital and mentorship to more than 3,500 Black female entrepreneurs around the globe. With a unique ability to provide culturally-relevant and easily digestible education its target audience, BLAZE GROUP is becoming one of the fastest-growing group coaching + community platforms that support Black female entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 2020, a time that the global cry for racial equity + systemic justice peaked in the United States, BLAZE GROUP has been creating + protecting space for Black women to be fully seen and finally receive the expert help they've yearned for. In addition to coaching entrepreneurs, BLAZE GROUP provides important thought-leadership to the world at large through: semi-annual virtual summits, annual research reports, published articles / think pieces, guest speaking and consulting to companies that advance equity for the African diaspora. Companies that BLAZE GROUP has worked with include Amazon, Kiva.org, Hello Tractor, Stacy's Rise, Love Da Beat Radio, and University of Kentucky.
Find BLAZE GROUP LLC Online:
Website: www.blazegroupllc.com
Semi-Annual Summit: www.blazevirtualsummit.com
Instagram: @BlazeGroupLLC
Twitter:@BlazeGroupLLC
Facebook: Facebook.com/BlazeGroupLLC
YouTube: BLAZE GROUP LLC
Tiktok: @blazegroupllc
Linkedin: BLAZE GROUP LLC
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.
Find The Webby Awards Online:
Website: webbyawards.com
Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards
Twitter: @TheWebbyAwards
Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards
YouTube: youtube.com/webby
Tiktok: @thewebbyawards
Linkedin: The Webby Awards
Contact
BLAZE GROUP LLCContact
Casey Richardson
704-564-7206
www.blazegroupllc.com/
Casey Richardson
704-564-7206
www.blazegroupllc.com/
Categories