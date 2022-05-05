Eastvantage Launches Inspiration Center in the Ortigas Central Business District
Global business solutions provider expands operations in the Philippines to meet demands of its growing client portfolio.
Taguig, Philippines, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage (EV), a Philippines-headquartered global business solutions provider, launched its second inspiration center in the central business district of Ortigas with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held last April 28, 2022. Themed “EVolving at the Center,” the opening of a new delivery location is a testament to the continuous growth of the company, attributed to its unwavering commitment to innovation and evolution to keep pace with ever-changing market demands.
The event was attended by Eastvantage senior management, operations teams, and support personnel. The ribbon-cutting was led by Beth Ballesteros, Vice President for Shared Services, and Sipin Sidharthan, Head of Operations.
“We are delighted to expand to Ortigas Center, a thriving, bustling modern business district. Its central location, community of professionals, along with commuter-friendliness, gives us an advantage when it comes to attracting top-notch talent from the North and East of Manila, and beyond. Moreover, our choice of office location allows us to readily expand as the demand of the business necessitates. This is critical as post-pandemic, based on the sales trends we see, we are anticipating a huge demand for offshore services both from existing clients and new customers, and we believe Ortigas CBD is the perfect location for this expansion,” said Beth Ballesteros.
Part of Eastvantage’s 5-year Strategic Plan (5YSP) is to increase its footprint both locally and globally, and the opening of the Ortigas Center site is a realization of this commitment, along with the recent launch of sites in India and in Bulgaria.
About Eastvantage
Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India and Bulgaria. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at www.eastvantage.com.
Contact
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
www.eastvantage.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastvantage/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/eastvantage
Twitter: eastvantage
Categories