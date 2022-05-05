Approved Mortgage Strengthens Workforce by Promoting Real Estate Pros Within
Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage company, has promoted team members Renato Lima and Shelly Applegate to management positions as part of the company’s commitment to workforce development.
Indianapolis, IN, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Approved Mortgage, an expert in mortgages with over $6.5 billion funded in home loans, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Renato Lima to Sales Manager and Shelly Applegate to Compliance Manager.
Renato joined the company recently and has advanced by taking on more responsibilities in the Sales department where he has played a key role in implementing progressive sales practices and strategies, executed result-oriented sales training, and developed sales-based workflows in the company’s loan origination software. In his new role, Renato will be the direct report for the Approved Mortgage sales team. He will be providing support and guidance to Loan Officers and Loan Officer Assistants.
“Renato has quickly become a subject-matter expert on our loan products and uses effective communication to mentor others,” said Derrick Christy, CEO of Approved Mortgage. “He has a versatile skill set and brings a sales acumen that he acquired through the Grant Cardone 10x discipline.”
Shelly has been with the company for over 2 years, has been promoted to Compliance Manager. Shelly originally joined Approved Mortgage as a Loan Officer Assistant. She quickly adapted to the mortgage industry and quickly became very knowledgeable and efficient in her responsibilities. She was then promoted to the Processing Department and has served as a Processor where she was responsible for assembling, administering and processing your loan application paperwork before it gets approved by the loan underwriter.
“Shelly’s previous experience as an Instructional Assistant, coupled with her experience as Loan Officer Assistant and Loan Processer, along with her attention to detail and thirst for knowledge makes her a perfect fit as Compliance Manager,” said Derrick Christy, CEO of Approved Mortgage.
In her new role, among other things, Shelly will be responsible for all post-close Quality Control, auditing current loan files, and assisting the company with maintaining compliance.
About Approved Mortgage
Approved Mortgage is the largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana with over 6.5 billion funded for Indiana families. As an industry leader for over 20 years, Approved Mortgage is recognized by Zillow® as a 5-star lender, rated a Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, and ranked by Entreprenuer.com® as one of the top 25 Best Small-Company Cultures. Approved Mortgage is a direct lender with in-house underwriting that allows for same day approvals. We provide a vast array of residential mortgage loans that has served thousands of families making their dream of home ownership a reality. Our residential product line includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, reverse mortgages and portfolio loans for purchase, refinance, and construction transactions. We also offer a variety of commercial real estate loans for multifamily, office, retail, warehouse/flex space, as well as business loans including SBA, lines of credit, credit card merchant services accounts, and factoring. We look forward to assisting you with your mortgage loan needs by delivering just the right product you need and with the service you deserve. Approved Mortgage has served thousands of satisfied clients and is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.
