Jeripay Board of Directors Appoints Ex-Wirecard Labs Regional Senior Director as Board Member and Head of Payment Innovation and Partnership Starting from 1 May
Singapore, Singapore, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jeripay, a local base Fintech company, announced today they are appointing Johnny Ang, Ex-Wirecard Labs Asia Pacific Regional Senior Director, as Board Member and Head of Payment Innovation and Partnership starting from 1 May. This strategic decision was made after Jeripay Board of Directors had started the search last year.
Jeripay began with a focus on providing seamless solutions on an all-in-one device with a scalable platform and has been developing applications on Android since 2017. Although Jeripay started by providing a loyalty integration platform for malls over the year, it has since expanded by supporting loyalty operators, e-wallets providers, and top-up kiosks and enabled more than 8,000 acceptance points across Singapore.
Jimmy Teo, CEO and Co-Chairman of Jeripay, said: “After the long search, we are excited to have Johnny joining us, and we will benefit from his more than two decades of experience in payment, innovation and partnership. We are looking forward to working closely with him to increase our strong partnership and winning new businesses locally and regionally with our tailor-made solution.”
Johnny Ang, Board Member and Head of Payment Innovation and Partnership at Jeripay, added: “I am deeply honoured to work closely with the board of directors and given the mandate to steer the organisation in the next chapter. It will be a big shoe to fit, but it will be an exciting period for the team in Jeripay. I am looking forward to the guidance from the board of directors and growing Jeripay and expanding into more countries in Asia.”
Jeripay application and solution offer its customers a wide range of value-added services, perfectly meeting the needs of tech-savvy Asian consumers. It enables users to get a detailed real-time overview of their loyalty points, balance and purchases, allowing them to have better control and convenience over their own rewarding experience. In addition to this, users can manage their own omnichannel experience through JeriLoyalty, JeriFood, JeriPay, JeriCard and JeriStore in a single device.
