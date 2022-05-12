LD Parker Joins WPS | Washington Professional Systems as Project Executive
Wheaton, MD, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WPS | Washington Professional Systems, a nationally-recognized commercial audiovisual technology integrator, is pleased to announce the hiring of AV veteran, LD Parker, as Project Executive.
"LD has built a reputation for managing some of the largest projects in the industry. We couldn't be happier to have him on the team," said Keith Neubert, Executive Director of National Sales & Operations. "LD's decades of business development and project management experience will help WPS achieve its mission of solving our customer's most challenging problems and guiding them through each step of the process."
Prior to joining WPS, Parker led the Special Projects Group of AVI-SPL in Maryland and was responsible for completing large-scale sports and entertainment projects throughout the US. Parker has managed numerous projects, most notably Soldier Field in Chicago, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York. In his new role with WPS, Parker will help develop relationships with new and existing customers and provide project management assistance on large-scale projects.
“WPS has a solid history of delivering world-class experiences in the performance venue market, and I’m excited to join a team that is uniquely positioned within our industry to further capitalize on that reputation,” said Parker. "My ultimate goal is to help our customers realize their vision by designing systems that exceed expectations and delight their users for years to come."
About WPS
WPS | Washington Professional Systems is a family-owned and operated commercial audio-video technology integrator. For over 35 years, WPS has specialized in the design, engineering, and integration of sound reinforcement, studio recording, conferencing systems, classroom and training facilities, command & control, and broadcast video systems for some of the world's most recognizable organizations. Our dedicated team brings a depth of knowledge and experience necessary to achieve and exceed project goals, while building lasting world-class venues.
Vero Tabares
301-942-6800
https://wpsproav.com
