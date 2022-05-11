SMC Corporation of America Recognized as a Us Best Managed Company
SMC Corporation of America is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.
Noblesville, IN, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We are so honored and proud to be named a U.S. Best Managed Company for a second consecutive year because it validates all the hard teamwork and dedication from our SMC family during this rapid rebound in American manufacturing,” said Kelley Stacy, President and CEO of SMC Corporation of America.
“Our number one priority is to keep our customers up and running and while the current supply chain bottlenecks and material shortages can be frustrating, SMC is working tirelessly to help ease those disruptions. We are hiring talent across the board from engineering, production, warehouse associates and technical salespeople to better support and facilitate reshoring of domestic manufacturing while always keeping in mind our core values of safety, sustainability, eco-friendly, diversity and inclusion in our work environment.”
Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.
About the Best Managed Companies Program
The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
