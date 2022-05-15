NCMA JAX to Host Disaster Relief Contracting Event - Are You Prepared?

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Jacksonville Chapter will be hosting its "Disaster Relief Contracting – Are You Prepared?" event on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the University of North Florida’s Adam W. Herbert University Center. The all-day event will bring together businesses interested in disaster relief contracting with representatives from national, state, and local government agencies instrumental in disaster relief services in the Southeast United States.