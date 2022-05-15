NCMA JAX to Host Disaster Relief Contracting Event - Are You Prepared?
National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Jacksonville Chapter will be hosting its "Disaster Relief Contracting – Are You Prepared?" event on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the University of North Florida’s Adam W. Herbert University Center. The all-day event will bring together businesses interested in disaster relief contracting with representatives from national, state, and local government agencies instrumental in disaster relief services in the Southeast United States.
Jacksonville, FL, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- During the morning portion of the event, representatives from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), and the Florida National Guard will present briefings on disaster response opportunities as well as a candid discussion on what companies can expect when dealing with the federal, state, local and non-profit organizations deployed to provide support during a disaster.
An afternoon networking session for businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations to discuss contracting opportunities is included with each registration.
Registration is $50 per attendee and includes breakfast, lunch, and access to all speakers and networking events. Tickets can be purchased online at https://NCMAJax.org/drc-event.
Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for this event. Please visit the event webpage for more details.
About NCMA JAX
NCMA Jacksonville has been “The Face of NCMA” in Northeast Florida and
Southeast Georgia since 1982. Our chapter area covers a 150-mile radius from
Jacksonville, north, to Savannah, GA, west, to Tallahassee, FL, and south, to St. Augustine, FL. Members include federal and state contract managers, commercial contract managers, vendors, and suppliers, as well as contractors, consultants, attorneys, educators, and retirees. More than 25% of our membership live outside the normal area including India, Japan, Okinawa, and at least 20 states, however, virtual webinars allow them to participate in our educational events.
Amy Halter
800-344-8096
NCMAJax.org
