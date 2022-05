NCMA JAX to Host Disaster Relief Contracting Event - Are You Prepared?

Jacksonville, FL, May 15, 2022 --( PR.com )-- During the morning portion of the event, representatives from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), and the Florida National Guard will present briefings on disaster response opportunities as well as a candid discussion on what companies can expect when dealing with the federal, state, local and non-profit organizations deployed to provide support during a disaster.An afternoon networking session for businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations to discuss contracting opportunities is included with each registration.Registration is $50 per attendee and includes breakfast, lunch, and access to all speakers and networking events. Tickets can be purchased online at https://NCMAJax.org/drc-event.Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for this event. Please visit the event webpage for more details.About NCMA JAXNCMA Jacksonville has been “The Face of NCMA” in Northeast Florida andSoutheast Georgia since 1982. Our chapter area covers a 150-mile radius fromJacksonville, north, to Savannah, GA, west, to Tallahassee, FL, and south, to St. Augustine, FL. Members include federal and state contract managers, commercial contract managers, vendors, and suppliers, as well as contractors, consultants, attorneys, educators, and retirees. More than 25% of our membership live outside the normal area including India, Japan, Okinawa, and at least 20 states, however, virtual webinars allow them to participate in our educational events.