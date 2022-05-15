Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Hires New Director of Nursing
Lorraine Tyus has more than 15 years of healthcare experience.
St. Louis, MO, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS), one of South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit communities, recently hired Lorraine Tyus as its new Director of Nursing. Her responsibilities include planning, developing, organizing, and directing the overall operations of the nursing department. This includes staffing of the 24-hour nursing care facility, as well as providing evaluations for the nonprofit’s residents while focusing on quality standards and policies.
Tyus has more than 15 years of nursing experience. Prior to joining CRSS, she worked at a complex care rehabilitation program. Tyus earned her Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing from St. Louis Community College. She is a registered nurse (RN) and a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
“Lorraine is the perfect addition to our growing team of professionals,” Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO, Chris Baechle said. “Her extensive background and family-centered care approach truly complement our community. We look forward to her managing our nursing department.”
Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. CRSS impacts nearly 3,750 older adults – with 60% of the 1,711 directly served lacking adequate resources – who benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department.
For more information, call (314) 961-8000.
Rochelle Brandvein
Sarah Simpson
Chief Development Officer
ssimpson@crssstl.org
Sarah Simpson
Chief Development Officer
ssimpson@crssstl.org
