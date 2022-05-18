Matcha Design Projects Rewarded with Five 2022 Communicator Awards
Matcha Design’s Trophy Case Adds More Silver and Gold in 2022
Tulsa, OK, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 28th Annual Communicator Awards recognized several Matcha Design projects with high distinctions out of the 5,000 entries they received from companies, studios, agencies, and shops ranging in size and spread out globally. Matcha Design stood out above its peers, receiving the following awards:
Gold Award of Excellence, Corporate Identity: First Church of Sapulpa
Silver Award of Distinction, Web Design & Development: FixtheWiFi.com
Silver Award of Distinction, Branding for Integrated Campaign: BE BOLD SKO Campaign
Silver Award of Distinction, Corporate Identity: Dr. Eric Leung
Silver Award of Distinction, Corporate Identity: HalcyIT
Matcha Design’s logo identity project with the First Church of Sapulpa was the only church logo to win a gold award this year.
Matcha Design has entered the Communicator Awards every year since its first entry in 2009. They have brought home 106 awards since that time. This recognition demonstrates the high quality of Matcha Design’s work due to the nature of those they compete against. The Communicator Awards dedicate their brand to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. As mentioned earlier, they receive approximately 5,000 entries annually that all compete for these awards. The judges look to honor work that “transcends its craft” and made an enduring impact, no matter what size or budget the company or agency possesses. Therefore, everyone has a chance to compete for a Communicator, but only the best receive awards.
Matcha Design’s founder, Chris Lo, gave these remarks when asked about his company’s performance in this year’s Communicator Awards, “Providing our clients with exemplary service is the bedrock of our company. We work diligently and relentlessly to create marketing designs and tools that impact our customers and communities in a positive and lasting way. However, to have our work rewarded with honors amongst such a prestigious group is a whole different level of satisfaction. We are excited and honored by this year’s recognition, and we look forward to continuing our drive for excellence in all that we do moving forward.”
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
www.matchadesign.com
