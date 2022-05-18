Magee Resource Group Chooses QCommission to Automate Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that Magee Resource Group has chosen QCommission to automate their sales commission process.
Magee Resource Group (MRG) is an award-winning recruiting/placement firm ranking among the top offices in the Management Recruiting International (MRI) family. Located in Shreveport, Louisiana, MRG continues to set records each year in billings and "cash in" with professional recruiters working with client companies and candidates across the United States and Canada. Only 14 years old, MRG has grown to almost 30 account and project managers with a support staff of an additional six officers and administrative staff.
As part of a planned expansion, newly-hired controller, Shelby Smith, was tasked with examining each accounting, billing and commissioning process with an eye toward streamlining the entire flow of revenue from the receipt of payments (or "cash in") to the payroll/commission checks and P&L statement. MRG had recently converted to QuickBooks® Pro and although Shelby found it easy to clean up the accounting ledgers, the entire process of taking paid invoices and distributing revenue amounts to commission statements was a huge roadblock to significant progress. Each recruiter had a different plan, some with draws, and others with salaries. In addition, MRG also does a significant subcontracting business and each "deal" may involve three or four different recruiters being paid at different rates for each payment received from a particular client.
QCommission's ability to take one paid invoice record and process it to multiple payees incentive plans proved to be a huge timesaver and the key to a solution that had eluded MRG's owners up to that point. The interface with QuickBooks® also meant that invoice payments would be imported correctly each time and not subject to human error. "No matter how complex our contract and placement billings, it takes only a few seconds to review and edit, if necessary, QCommission's transaction database." Shelby said. "Even last minute payments can be quickly processed, so our recruiters receive their commissions without having to wait for the next payroll cycle."
Because of the tight schedule, Shelby was also pleased with CellarStone's rapid implementation. With only a few days to work with after the Christmas holidays, CellarStone's programmers configured and tested MRG's complete software package. "I've been delighted with the attention we received both before and after our implementation”, says Shelby. "I've developed a wonderful relationship with everyone in the company and consider them valuable partners in my task to improve MRG.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Magee Resource Group decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Magee Resource Group (MRG) is an award-winning recruiting/placement firm ranking among the top offices in the Management Recruiting International (MRI) family. Located in Shreveport, Louisiana, MRG continues to set records each year in billings and "cash in" with professional recruiters working with client companies and candidates across the United States and Canada. Only 14 years old, MRG has grown to almost 30 account and project managers with a support staff of an additional six officers and administrative staff.
As part of a planned expansion, newly-hired controller, Shelby Smith, was tasked with examining each accounting, billing and commissioning process with an eye toward streamlining the entire flow of revenue from the receipt of payments (or "cash in") to the payroll/commission checks and P&L statement. MRG had recently converted to QuickBooks® Pro and although Shelby found it easy to clean up the accounting ledgers, the entire process of taking paid invoices and distributing revenue amounts to commission statements was a huge roadblock to significant progress. Each recruiter had a different plan, some with draws, and others with salaries. In addition, MRG also does a significant subcontracting business and each "deal" may involve three or four different recruiters being paid at different rates for each payment received from a particular client.
QCommission's ability to take one paid invoice record and process it to multiple payees incentive plans proved to be a huge timesaver and the key to a solution that had eluded MRG's owners up to that point. The interface with QuickBooks® also meant that invoice payments would be imported correctly each time and not subject to human error. "No matter how complex our contract and placement billings, it takes only a few seconds to review and edit, if necessary, QCommission's transaction database." Shelby said. "Even last minute payments can be quickly processed, so our recruiters receive their commissions without having to wait for the next payroll cycle."
Because of the tight schedule, Shelby was also pleased with CellarStone's rapid implementation. With only a few days to work with after the Christmas holidays, CellarStone's programmers configured and tested MRG's complete software package. "I've been delighted with the attention we received both before and after our implementation”, says Shelby. "I've developed a wonderful relationship with everyone in the company and consider them valuable partners in my task to improve MRG.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Magee Resource Group decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories