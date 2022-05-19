Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Mael Hernandez as Chief Operating Officer for JG Custom Cabinetry and Design
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman, of Mael Hernandez as Chief Operating Officer for JG Custom Cabinetry and Design.
Sarasota, FL, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mael will provide operational leadership to all operations by implementing a 3-year plan to include capital project planning and execution, introducing a 32 mm frameless line, new joint finishing line and doubling the capacity. As a change agent, Mael will build and mentor the team, supporting and challenging to adopt process and procedure for greater efficiency and throughput, reducing backlog and creating a culture of continuous improvement.
With extensive experience in cabinetry operations and management, Mael most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer with Bremtown Cabinetry. Mael has been brought in to help rebuild and redesign manufacturing processes to increase operating profits and product updates to cut obsolete styles and introduce new styles for several cabinetry manufacturers.
JG Custom Cabinetry & Design is a well-established and growing manufacturer of semi-custom and custom cabinetry. Finding a company that produces a quality product at a fair price with genuine customer service should not be a thing of the past. JG Custom Cabinetry & Design strives to make the values and courtesies of yesteryear a standard every day. With a strategic plan to add a new product line and production capacity through facility expansion, their sales volume is projected to double within two to three years.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 42 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
