Alliance Technologies LLC. Again Named Top Philanthropic Business
Alliance, under the leadership of CEO James Canada, provided $149,625 in cash and local in-kind giving in 2021 to many St. Louis area nonprofits.
St. Louis, MO, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Technologies LLC., a division of Alliance Corp, has once again been named one of the largest corporate philanthropists in the St. Louis Metro area by the St. Louis Business Journal. Alliance ranked 9th in the small firms’ category. The firm also was recognized for this honor in 2021.
Alliance, under the leadership of CEO James Canada, provided $149,625 in cash and local in-kind giving in 2021 to many St. Louis area nonprofits. The firm’s team generated 830 local volunteer hours. Key recipients included Community Value Alliance, Gene Slay’s Girls and Boys Club, and Sherwood Forest.
“Our entire team is dedicated to helping dozens of organizations secure the services they need to not only run their operations efficiently but also assist on a personal level wherever possible,” Canada said. “It not only involves providing IT services to nonprofits, but also coaching sports teams, or assisting families in need. Our commitment is to make a real difference within the communities we serve. We are proud and humbled to be recognized for our philanthropic efforts and remain focused to improve the lives of so many throughout the region.”
Companies with less than 100 employees are included in the small firms’ category. Local companies are based in St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin, Washington and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in Missouri, as well as St. Clair, Madison, Jersey, Clinton, Calhoun, Macoupin, Bond and Monroe counties in Illinois. The entire listing can be found in the May 13-19, 2022 edition of the St. Louis Business Journal.
About Alliance Technologies LLC. and Alliance Corp
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co , and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co .
