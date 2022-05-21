Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Partner at Mullen Coughlin to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s The Zero Trust Approach: A Comprehensive Guide on Leveling Up Your Cybersecurity Program
New York, NY, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Partner at Mullen Coughlin will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Zero Trust Approach: A Comprehensive Guide on Leveling Up Your Cybersecurity Programs.” This event is scheduled on May 24, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).
Event Summary
The looming threat of cloud and network security risk exposures has compelled organizations to actively bolster their data systems and cyber resiliency now more than ever. In response to the growing ineffectiveness of network perimeter defenses, businesses have increasingly turned to a “Zero-Trust approach” to strengthen defenses against sophisticated cyber-attacks. Zero-Trust is a rising security model that restricts access control to a wider environment by eliminating implicit trust, without sacrificing performance and user efficiency. In a recently issued executive order, President Biden endorsed Zero-Trust as the blueprint for a more secure future, mandating the security architecture for all governmental entities.
While these developments present opportunities for organizations to level up their cybersecurity programs, businesses should be aware of the unique considerations that come along with implementing a Zero Trust model.
Tune in on May 24, 2022, as a panel of distinguished IT professionals organized by The Knowledge Group, provide a comprehensive discussion of the Zero Trust approach. Speakers will offer practical tips and strategies appropriate for businesses to manage security threats.
The webinar will cover key topics including:
Overview of the “Zero Trust” Security Model
Increasing Endpoint Security Visibility and Control
Practical Tips and Strategies
Bolstering Cybersecurity with the Right Zero Trust Approach
Current and Emerging Trends
About Carolyn Purwin Ryan
Carolyn Purwin Ryan is a Partner at Mullen Coughlin. She serves as breach counsel and provides third-party privacy defense legal services. She also aids clients in incident response planning, including tabletop exercises, assessment of regulatory compliance requirements and inquiries from regulators on both the state and federal levels. Ms. Ryan serves as a breach counsel to companies in various areas including healthcare institutions, construction companies, managed service providers, municipalities, professional services, retail, technology and financial institutions. She leads response investigations, guidance in governmental investigations, mitigation and restoration services. Ms. Ryan counsels clients on development of risk assessment policies, vendor agreement analysis and implementation of data privacy practices.
Carolyn was named a Pennsylvania “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers in 2018 and 2019.
About Mullen Coughlin
Mullen Coughlin LLC is a law firm solely dedicated to counseling organizations in the context of data privacy and security. As the industry leader in data privacy and security law, and with unparalleled experience in handling thousands of data privacy and security incidents and hundreds of resulting third-party actions, Mullen Coughlin services organizations across all industry sectors, of all sizes and from various geographic footprints in pre-incident data privacy and security advisory compliance services; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and single-plaintiff and class action privacy litigation.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
