The Institute for Excellence in Sales Announces 2022 Sales Award Winners; Recognizes Dave Rey of Salesforce with Its 12th Annual Lifetime Achievement in Sales Award
Winners to be Celebrated on June 1, 2022 at The Westin, Tysons Corner, Virginia.
Vienna, VA, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Institute of Excellence in Sales (IES), an organization that helps sales leaders attract, retain, motivate, and elevate top-tier sales talent, announces its annual Sales Excellence Awards winners. On June 1, sales leaders across the country will convene at the Westin Tysons Corner, Virginia for the 12th annual awards breakfast to recognize leading sales professionals and organizations.
The annual IES Sales Excellence Awards recognize professionals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and strategic vision in enterprise sales. This year’s most prestigious honor — the Annual Lifetime Achievement in Sales Award—will be awarded to Salesforce Global Public Sector President, Dave Rey.
“The Public Sector is an exciting space where we get to see how technology impacts people in positive, tangible ways. I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of all the sales teams I’ve had the privilege to lead or have been a part of over the years,” Rey said. “Serving our customers is our number one priority, and it takes trusted public-private partnerships to deliver on this mission. The good news is that digital transformation has never been more agile and accessible."
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes sales visionaries, leaders and world-class executioners of sales excellence. At Salesforce, Rey is responsible for driving the continued growth and success of the sales team that supports all public sector business within North America, EMEA and APAC. Prior to Salesforce, he held positions at Oracle and Booz Allen, where he built and developed sales teams with an industry focus that continually exceeded year-over-year sales growth expectations. His current focus is on public sector sales.
Fellow honorees include:
Women in Sales Executive Leadership – Jennifer Chronis, Vice President of Public Sector for VMware – The Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award honors exceptional women who have raised the bar in sales.
Member of the Year - Vince Burruano, President of Vince Burruano Consulting Services – The Member of the year award honors an IES member who promotes a culture that values trust, respect, and collaboration to foster continuous improvement.
Jay Nussbaum Rising Star of the Year – Lauryn Scott, Cvent – The Rising Star Award recognizes young sales professionals that exemplify the attributes of sales legend Jay Nussbaum.
“We’ve seen substantial change in the professional sales industry during the pandemic and our winners have all been an inspiration on how to pivot successfully in uncertain environments,” said Fred Diamond, Cofounder and President of the Institute for Excellence in Sales. “Through all the change, one thing remains the same: success in sales comes down to showing a commitment to the customer – which is what all these winners have done throughout their careers, and continue to do.”
The 2022 Sales Excellence Awards will be held on Wednesday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Join top companies AWS, Carahsoft, Sage Communications, 3Pillar Global, Steampunk, Incapsulate and RedHat in sponsoring this event for a chance to promote your company as a leading advocate of the sales professional.
About the Institute for Excellence in Sales
The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at companies large and small throughout the U.S and across the globe. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast and runs the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com.
