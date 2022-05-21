Isaac Mashman Attends Meta’s Meta Boost Gather in Washington, D.C.
Representing Mashman Ventures, founder Isaac Mashman was flown out to Washington, D.C. by Meta to attend Meta Boost Gather 2022 alongside 500 other business owners.
Miami, FL, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This past week from May 16 to the 18, Mashman Ventures’ founder, Isaac Mashman had the exclusive opportunity to represent the public relations firm by attending Meta’s Meta Boost Gather 2022 live in Washington, D.C. Meta, previously known as Facebook, hosts an event in which small business owners from all across the United States come together to learn, network, and grow in friendship. Isaac received his invitation to be one of the 500 leaders that were flown out, hosted, and celebrated for this year’s event, courtesy of Meta.
A part of the Leaders Network Group on Facebook since early 2021, Isaac Mashman has had multiple conversations with fellow members virtually, but Meta Boost Gather gave him the opportunity to talk face-to-face in a safe and efficient manner. As the owner of Mashman Ventures, a Florida-based business founded in April of 2020, he joined a group of over a dozen fellow Floridian businesspeople to meet with Senator Marco Rubio’s office to discuss some of the problems they are experiencing, presenting creative solutions when possible. Many other members of the Leaders Network also had the opportunity to meet with their policy makers from their own States and markets.
When asked about his experience Mashman responded, “This was a quintessential opportunity for not only my business but for me as an individual. 98% of my work is done online, and coming on after a pandemic the physical-facing interactions are something I didn’t realize I missed so much. I’m thrilled to continue building with my newfound friends and helping one another grow as much as possible in business and in life, leveraging Facebook and many of Meta’s other products in the process.” Although there were half-a-thousand people in attendance, they were also virtually joined by hundreds of other business owners, thanks to much of the event being live streamed.
