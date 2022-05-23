Carbohydrates of BOC Sciences Reveal Myriad Possibilities for Therapeutics
BOC Sciences updated several carbohydrates and derivatives in July 2020 and has kept a constant enlargement of product categories since then. Currently, it provides a full spectrum of carbohydrates that dramatically boost the research in Glycochemistry, Glycobiology, Glyco-analytics, and other Glycosciences.
New York, NY, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carbohydrate-containing drugs are regarded as promising strategies in the treatment of various diseases. However, they occupy only a small portion of all the drugs on the market, with more potential remaining to be discovered. BOC Sciences, working with a group of forward-thinking professionals, is hailed by many researchers for the diverse and high-purity carbohydrates which greatly support their therapeutics R & D.
BOC Sciences now provides four main classes of carbohydrates including monosaccharides, oligosaccharides, polysaccharides, and sugar nucleotides, a majority of which are applied in related drug and vaccine production.
Carbohydrates Used for Drugs
Are carbohydrates drugs? It has been noted in academia that carbohydrates are rarely used as drugs or as the main body of drugs but are usually utilized as a part of them. Besides, they boast varieties of advantages in drug design, such as low cost, easy accessibility, and high density of functional groups.
Presently, BOC Sciences offers many monosaccharides including decorated monosaccharides like 2-deoxy-2-fluoro-D-glucose that can contribute to the research of cancer diagnosis and therapies. Moreover, oligosaccharides and polysaccharides are also available to develop therapies for treating gastrointestinal tract diseases. Researchers can utilize their unique properties and design less lipophilic drugs. Lactulose, one of BOC Sciences' special offers, is such an example. It is a stimulator of health-promoting bacterium growth in the gastrointestinal tract, used to treat chronic constipation and hepatic encephalopathy.
New possibilities in the therapeutic areas of Alzheimer's disease, cancers, and tumors are to be opened by a thorough exploration of carbohydrate and its derivatives. BOC Sciences powered by a strong sense of mission is now striving to provide more superb carbohydrates that can assist novel drug discoveries.
Carbohydrates Used for Vaccines
BOC Sciences' carbohydrates have also been used in vaccine development, such as carbohydrate-based antimicrobial vaccines and anti-cancer vaccines. Carbohydrate vaccine researchers are often disturbed by the trouble of poor immunogenicity and easy contamination of naturally obtained polysaccharides. Thanks to the application of chemical synthesis methods on carbohydrate production, as what has been implemented by BOC Sciences, vaccine researchers are now given access to a broader range of oligosaccharides and glycoconjugates to make further improvements.
Studies on carbohydrate conjugates, carbohydrate scaffolds, and glyconanomaterials are also gathering considerable attention. To satisfy all the research or industrial needs, BOC Sciences is now sparing no effort to support as many projects as possible with the best carbohydrates.
About
BOC Sciences is a (bio)chemical supplier based in the United States. Its leadership is a forward-thinking team of experts with deep experience in biology and chemistry. Offering comprehensive carbohydrates with certified quality, BOC Sciences is voted as one of the most trusted partners in the pharma industry.
