KASENTEX Bedding Introduces New Spring Quilt Colors
Las Vegas, NV, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KASENTEX quilt sets can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or summer day. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these quilts are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health.
Proudly introducing its new Spring color quilts. The vibrant and neutral colors will brighten up any bedroom as the weather warms up. The quilt sets are reversible to choose between the light and dark side.
With a minimalist style in mind, Kasentex bedding offers this new reversible quilt that are the perfect fit for any room in the house. The sets include a quilt, matching pillow shams, and colors on each side. "We pride ourselves in delivering comfort and value to our customers. Each product is designed with the highest quality for a beautifully finished and comfortable bedding," says Jane - Kasentex Social Coodinator
For more information, search "Kasentex Light Weight All Season 3 Piece Quilt Set" on Amazon or visit https://amzn.to/3G95ulO.
Jane Kuzmich
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
