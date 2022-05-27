Rahn Industries Launches New Website
Whittier, CA, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Marketing Department at Rahn Industries, a leading HVAC/R coil manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of their redesigned and optimized website, www.rahnindustries.com.
"Our main goal during the redesign process was to create a better website for our customers. Our new site is fully user-centric, responsive to all platforms and devices, has improved navigation and functionality, additional information for all our products and services, and it’s faster than ever!" says Alice Silva, Marketing Manager.
New features include:
- Easier Quote Requests
- Updated product and service list
- Faster Navigation
- Mobile optimized
Visitors can also keep up with the latest news and information from Rahn Industries in their Blog, and can get access to Warranty information, Templates & Specs, Safety & Quality Management, and Terms & Conditions all in one page, the new Resources page.
“After months of hard work alongside our partner TinyFrog we unveil our wonderful new website. I invite you to explore the new website, and hope you’ll enjoy it!” said Alice Silva, Marketing Manager.
About Rahn Industries
Rahn Industries is a leading HVAC/R coil manufacturer, supplying high-quality custom and OEM replacement coils, a full line of protective coatings for coils and equipment, and diverse equipment modifications. They provide their products to industrial and manufacturing buildings, commercial buildings, governmental facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, and many more. Rahn Industries is committed to providing quality products, quick delivery and competitive pricing.
For more information on Rahn Industries and to view the site, please visit www.rahndindustries.com.
