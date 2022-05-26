Epic Systems Launches New Lot and Date Code Vision Inspection Product
EPIC Systems Improves Traceability and Retailer Acceptance with Automated Lot and Date Code Inspection Solution
St. Louis, MO, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EPIC Systems announces the release of its second new turnkey vision inspection product, designed to provide industry leading vision inspection solutions for manufacturers. EPIC Systems’ new automated lot and date code inspection system will help manufacturers verify date-codes at line speeds of up to 1,200 products per minute, with 99+% accuracy read rates.
“We are proud to launch this new vision solution,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kenny Reekie. “This is more than your average vision inspection system. We all understand that during packaging, date code printing can often become skewed, distorted, or wavy. Our solution will inspect every product and can easily decipher distorted codes, even non-standard text.”
Reekie said that EPIC’s new lot and date code vision solution will help manufacturers maintain regulatory compliance, improve product traceability and retailer acceptance.
EPIC Systems’ automated date and lot code vision inspection system comes with a stainless-steel stand suitable for food manufacturing.
More information on EPIC Systems’ vision inspection products can be found at: www.epicvisionsystems.com/products.
About EPIC Systems: EPIC Systems enables manufacturing excellence by providing thorough, multi-disciplined process engineering, industrial automation, and fabrication for the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and specialty chemical industries. EPIC provides automated solutions for chemical process systems, industrial automation, and machine vision inspections. We are committed to a vision that positively enriches the lives of consumers by transforming the future of manufacturing. For more information about EPIC, please visit www.epicsysinc.com.
