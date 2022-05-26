CellarStone Announces QCommission’s New Integration with HubSpot
Half Moon Bay, CA, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that QCommission now integrates with HubSpot.
HubSpot is a sales and marketing platform, and one of their most widely used offerings is their CRM software. According to HubSpot, their CRM Platform “has all the tools and integrations you need for marketing, sales, content management, and customer service.”
HubSpot supplies hubspot.com, a services platform, for building applications and integrating with HubSpot’s offerings. The hubspot.com platform allows users to customize standard objects and build custom objects, tables, etc. The platform also ensures that third-party products are properly authenticated prior to getting access to the HubSpot data.
QCommission, on the other hand, utilizes a technology called QXchange (also created by CellarStone, Inc.) to integrate with other applications including HubSpot. Specific Data Access Plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A special DAP for HubSpot allows QCommission to exchange data with hubspot.com. QXchange also has a unique ability that allows QCommission to access any data object in hubspot.com, including custom objects. This makes it a very flexible integration.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job calculating individual commissions for each salesperson. It brings that calculated data to the salesperson directly within the HubSpot system or passes through to display it more securely. With this integration, it ties the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with HubSpot, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics AX, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s integration with HubSpot helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
