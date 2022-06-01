Institute for Excellence in Sales Announces 2022 Sales Speaker of the Year is Lee Salz; Will Present Keynote at 12th Annual Award Event on June 1
Sam Richter Was the 2021 Speaker of the Year
Vienna, VA, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Institute of Excellence in Sales (IES), a global organization that helps sales leaders attract, retain, motivate, and elevate top-tier sales talent, announced that Lee Salz will receive its coveted Sales Speaker of the Year Award. On June 1, sales leaders across the country will convene at the Westin Tysons Corner, Virginia for the 12th annual awards breakfast to recognize leading sales professionals and organizations.
The annual IES Sales Excellence Awards recognize professionals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and strategic vision in enterprise sales.
Salz, the bestselling author of six business books including Sell Different! and Sales Differentiation, is a renowned sales management strategist and widely-acclaimed keynote speaker. He has been a very popular speaker on the IES live and virtual stages.
He was selected as the Speaker of the Year by a global vote of sales professionals over a slate of 11 other world-class speakers.
“Lee is a phenomenal speaker who has always inspired IES members whenever he has spoken at our events,” said Fred Diamond, President and Cofounder of the IES. “His focus on Sales Differentiation™ strategy has set him apart as a pundit, sage, and expert who can help sales professionals grow their skills.”
Salz is the 2nd IES Sales Speaker of the Year. Information and research expert Sam Richter was the 2021 winner.
Also at the event, the fellow honorees include:
● Lifetime Achievement in Sales Award—Dave Rey, President, Salesforce Public Sector.
● Women in Sales Executive Leadership – Jennifer Chronis, Vice President of Public Sector for Vmware.
● Member of the Year - Vince Burruano, President of Vince Burruano Consulting Services.
● Jay Nussbaum Rising Star of the Year – Lauryn Scott, Cvent.
The 2022 Sales Excellence Awards will be held on Wednesday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Join top companies AWS, Carahsoft, Sage Communications, 3Pillar Global, Steampunk, Incapsulate and RedHat in sponsoring this event for a chance to promote your company as a leading advocate of the sales professional.
About the Institute for Excellence in Sales
The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at companies large and small throughout the U.S and across the globe. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast and runs the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com.
The annual IES Sales Excellence Awards recognize professionals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and strategic vision in enterprise sales.
Salz, the bestselling author of six business books including Sell Different! and Sales Differentiation, is a renowned sales management strategist and widely-acclaimed keynote speaker. He has been a very popular speaker on the IES live and virtual stages.
He was selected as the Speaker of the Year by a global vote of sales professionals over a slate of 11 other world-class speakers.
“Lee is a phenomenal speaker who has always inspired IES members whenever he has spoken at our events,” said Fred Diamond, President and Cofounder of the IES. “His focus on Sales Differentiation™ strategy has set him apart as a pundit, sage, and expert who can help sales professionals grow their skills.”
Salz is the 2nd IES Sales Speaker of the Year. Information and research expert Sam Richter was the 2021 winner.
Also at the event, the fellow honorees include:
● Lifetime Achievement in Sales Award—Dave Rey, President, Salesforce Public Sector.
● Women in Sales Executive Leadership – Jennifer Chronis, Vice President of Public Sector for Vmware.
● Member of the Year - Vince Burruano, President of Vince Burruano Consulting Services.
● Jay Nussbaum Rising Star of the Year – Lauryn Scott, Cvent.
The 2022 Sales Excellence Awards will be held on Wednesday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Join top companies AWS, Carahsoft, Sage Communications, 3Pillar Global, Steampunk, Incapsulate and RedHat in sponsoring this event for a chance to promote your company as a leading advocate of the sales professional.
About the Institute for Excellence in Sales
The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at companies large and small throughout the U.S and across the globe. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast and runs the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com.
Contact
Sage CommunicationsContact
Lilly Carrion
954-600-8860
www.aboutsage.com/
Lilly Carrion
954-600-8860
www.aboutsage.com/
Categories