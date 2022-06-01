Kenscio Bags Gold and Silver at the 11th Global Customer Engagement Awards for Digital Marketing Excellence
Kenscio has been awarded Gold in Global Customers Engagement Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The award highlights high-value email marketing and promotional services offered by Team Kenscio. Since its inception, the organization has invested in skills and assets combined with industry and functional focus.
Bangalore, India, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aghreni Technologies Pvt. Ltd., (Brand - Kenscio), headquartered in Bengaluru, India, a top Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally, was awarded the Gold for SonyLIV email campaign and Silver for Hexagon’s Events & Promotions using Technology at the 11th Global Customer Engagement Awards held recently.
The ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards recognize companies that have developed and delivered outstanding Customer Engagement Activities, Branding, Marketing, CSR, Rural Marketing, Properties (Hospitality & Real Estate), and HR solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with recipients chosen from more than 100+ submitted nominations from India, Srilanka, GCC Continent, and Asia Pacific Regions. Kenscio Technologies was awarded Gold and Silver for demonstrating excellence "Effectiveness" under the category "Email Marketing" for the B2C campaign of the SCAM 1992 web series and "Successful Use of Technology" under the category 'Events and Promotions' for B2B campaign of Hexagon User Conference.
Manjunath KG, Founder & CEO of Kenscio, says:
"I am proud and excited that Kenscio has been recognized as the recipient of two notable 11th ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards 2022 in two different categories. Being awarded the Gold for the fifth year in a row and the Silver for the third year highlights how Team Kenscio combines business ingenuity with technology-driven excellence to cultivate innovation and provide some of the best and brightest solutions an organization can offer. Moreover, Kenscio's achievement in delivering values by creating and implementing solutions based on digital marketing is a testament to the quality of its work."
Kenscio has received the Gold in Global Customers Engagement Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The award highlights high-value email marketing and promotional services offered by Team Kenscio, which helped its client organizations digitally transform and improve their reach and revenue streams by two-fold. Since its inception, the organization has invested in skills and assets combined with industry and functional focus to help drive exponential outcomes for clients.
Kenscio won the Gold under the category "Email Marketing" for "Effectiveness" for the B2C campaign of the SCAM 1992 web series streamed by SonyLiv, which follows the life of Harshad Mehta.
Kenscio secured the Silver under the category "Events and Promotions" for Successful use of technology for the B2B campaign of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence’s User Conference. The User Conference is one of the largest flagship manufacturing events in the Indo-Pacific region. It is a physical event organized by Hexagon every year that attracts esteemed Executives, Business & Engineering Managers, CAE Industry Experts, Product Designers, Academicians & Partners from a broad spectrum of industries.
This showcases Kenscio's excellence in developing innovative solutions & multichannel end-to-end marketing to address clients' needs and challenges. For more information, please visit Awards and Success Stories sections respectively.
About Aghreni Technologies (Brand – Kenscio)
Aghreni Technologies Pvt. Ltd., (Brand - Kenscio) is a leading technology-driven digital marketing agency with its corporate office in Bengaluru and sales offices in Mumbai and Gurugram. Encircl LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aghreni, has a presence in the UK and the USA to address the needs of those markets. Driven by customer success, Kenscio is an ISO/IEC 27001/2013 certified and European GDPR process compliant digital marketing technology & services company. Established in 2009 as an Email Service Provider, Kenscio has since evolved through multiple success stories and is now a full-fledged 360-degree digital marketing service & products company.
Media Contacts
Name: Vittal Vashist
Email Id: vittal.vashist@kenscio.com
The ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards recognize companies that have developed and delivered outstanding Customer Engagement Activities, Branding, Marketing, CSR, Rural Marketing, Properties (Hospitality & Real Estate), and HR solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with recipients chosen from more than 100+ submitted nominations from India, Srilanka, GCC Continent, and Asia Pacific Regions. Kenscio Technologies was awarded Gold and Silver for demonstrating excellence "Effectiveness" under the category "Email Marketing" for the B2C campaign of the SCAM 1992 web series and "Successful Use of Technology" under the category 'Events and Promotions' for B2B campaign of Hexagon User Conference.
Manjunath KG, Founder & CEO of Kenscio, says:
"I am proud and excited that Kenscio has been recognized as the recipient of two notable 11th ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards 2022 in two different categories. Being awarded the Gold for the fifth year in a row and the Silver for the third year highlights how Team Kenscio combines business ingenuity with technology-driven excellence to cultivate innovation and provide some of the best and brightest solutions an organization can offer. Moreover, Kenscio's achievement in delivering values by creating and implementing solutions based on digital marketing is a testament to the quality of its work."
Kenscio has received the Gold in Global Customers Engagement Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The award highlights high-value email marketing and promotional services offered by Team Kenscio, which helped its client organizations digitally transform and improve their reach and revenue streams by two-fold. Since its inception, the organization has invested in skills and assets combined with industry and functional focus to help drive exponential outcomes for clients.
Kenscio won the Gold under the category "Email Marketing" for "Effectiveness" for the B2C campaign of the SCAM 1992 web series streamed by SonyLiv, which follows the life of Harshad Mehta.
Kenscio secured the Silver under the category "Events and Promotions" for Successful use of technology for the B2B campaign of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence’s User Conference. The User Conference is one of the largest flagship manufacturing events in the Indo-Pacific region. It is a physical event organized by Hexagon every year that attracts esteemed Executives, Business & Engineering Managers, CAE Industry Experts, Product Designers, Academicians & Partners from a broad spectrum of industries.
This showcases Kenscio's excellence in developing innovative solutions & multichannel end-to-end marketing to address clients' needs and challenges. For more information, please visit Awards and Success Stories sections respectively.
About Aghreni Technologies (Brand – Kenscio)
Aghreni Technologies Pvt. Ltd., (Brand - Kenscio) is a leading technology-driven digital marketing agency with its corporate office in Bengaluru and sales offices in Mumbai and Gurugram. Encircl LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aghreni, has a presence in the UK and the USA to address the needs of those markets. Driven by customer success, Kenscio is an ISO/IEC 27001/2013 certified and European GDPR process compliant digital marketing technology & services company. Established in 2009 as an Email Service Provider, Kenscio has since evolved through multiple success stories and is now a full-fledged 360-degree digital marketing service & products company.
Media Contacts
Name: Vittal Vashist
Email Id: vittal.vashist@kenscio.com
Contact
Kenscio Digital Marketing Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Vittal Vashisht
730-766-1793
www.kenscio.com
Vittal Vashisht
730-766-1793
www.kenscio.com
Categories