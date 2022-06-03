Zachary A. Kuhlman Joins True North Advisors as Senior Wealth Manager
Zachary joined True North Advisors as a Senior Wealth Manager based in the firm’s Fort Worth office. He supports high-net-worth families, business owners, and entrepreneurs by providing disciplined advice and highly tailored solutions for investment management and wealth planning,
Dallas, TX, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- True North Advisors announced today that Zachary A. Kuhlman has been named Senior Wealth Manager for True North Advisors in the Fort Worth office. True North Advisors, LLC is a wealth management firm providing clients with innovative wealth and investment solutions.
“Zachary supports our firm’s mission of Fulfilling Lives™,” said Chris Pate, Partner and Managing Director in Fort Worth. “He works to thoroughly understand a family’s goals and objectives, implements tailored planning solutions to accomplish those objectives, and is devoted to being a steward of wealth to the families he serves. Zachary has a servant’s heart by nature,” Pate added.
Previously, Kuhlman was an Advisor for CH Investment Partners, a multi-family investment office founded by the Trammell Crow Family. Prior to that, he spent five years serving in various roles at Brownlie & Braden, LLC, a North Texas based investment advisory firm.
Kuhlman graduated from Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University where he earned a B.B.A. in Finance and Real Estate. In 2015, he earned an M.B.A. from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University with concentrations in both Finance and Real Estate.
“We look forward to having Zachary on our team and know he will be a valued strategic partner to our clients,” Pate said.
About True North Advisors (https://truenorthadvisors.com)
True North was founded in 2000 by Scott Wood and Mark Gehlbach, with the shared vision of providing families, entrepreneurs, and business owners with personalized wealth management, institutional quality private investments, and innovative wealth planning solutions for their complex financial needs. Today, with over $2.9 billion assets under management, True North proudly serves over 400 families with primary offices in both Dallas and Fort Worth.
