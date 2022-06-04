Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Treasurer
Elmwood Park, NJ, June 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome Dushyant Abhyankar, as Senior Vice President and Treasurer of the Bank. His key responsibilities will be providing leadership and contributions related to balance sheet management, liquidity and interest rate risk management, pricing strategies as well as overseeing the bank’s cash, securities and wholesale funding portfolios. He will lead the bank’s treasury team contributing to the bank’s continued growth and strengthening profitability.
“We are excited to welcome Dushyant to the Spencer team and look forward to working with him,” said Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “He has an extensive and comprehensive background in finance, as well as strong leadership skills, which will serve us well. We look forward to continuing to grow Spencer with all of Dushyant’s contributions and expertise.”
Mr. Abhyankar is a seasoned banking professional with almost 15 years’ experience in the Treasury and the Finance industry. He has held past leadership positions at global companies and most recently held the positions of Vice President/Strategy, Planning and Analysis and Vice President/Head of Treasury at Cross River Bank. He holds a MBA in Finance and a BS in Business Administration, both from the University of Pittsburgh. He resides with his family in Passaic County, New Jersey.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
