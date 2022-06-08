Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Recognizes Aerotech Machining as a Small Business Supplier of the Year
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation has recognized Aerotech Machining as a Small Business Supplier of the Year.
Bloomingdale, GA, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aerotech Machining, a leading manufacturer of customized, machined parts for aerospace and other industries, was honored by the company, which produces the world's most technologically advanced business aircraft.
According to Gulfstream, awards are presented based on suppliers exceeding the company’s requirements, resulting in Gulfstream being able to provide its customers with the highest quality products and services in the aerospace industry. Gulfstream evaluates performance based on quality of deliverables, on-time delivery, reliability, engineering, and customer support.
Joey Jones, president of Aerotech, said, “We value our relationship with Gulfstream. It is truly an honor to be recognized as a Small Business Supplier of the Year.” In April, Gulfstream presented the company’s annual Supplier of the Year Awards for 2020 and 2021. Aerotech was one of three companies honored as a Small Business Supplier of the Year.
In the news release announcing the awards, Dennis Stuligross, senior vice president, Program Management, Quality and Supply Chain for Gulfstream noted that the company “works collaboratively with suppliers who put our customers first, and we look forward to their continued success. Our close partnership with suppliers enables us to continue to exceed our customers’ expectations for quality and excellence.”
Based in Bloomingdale, Georgia, and serving regional, national and international customers for over 30 years, Aerotech Machining manufactures complex components for the Aerospace, Agriculture, Power generation and Railways industries. To learn more about Aerotech Machining, visit aerotechmachining.com.
For more information about Gulfstream visit gulfstream.com.
Contact
Joey Jones
(912) 748-0338
https://www.aerotechmachining.com/
