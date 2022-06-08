Utah’s inWhatLanguage Wins 2022 Best of State Award
inWhatLanguage, a leading localization translation and interpretation provider, was honored to win the 2022 Best of State Award for Language Services.
Salt Lake City, UT, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- inWhatLanguage, a leading localization translation and interpretation provider, was honored to win the 2022 Best of State Award for Language Services.
The Best of State Awards were established in 2013 to honor Utah’s most deserving individuals, organizations, and enterprises. Best of State candidates demonstrate achievement and excellence in their fields of endeavor, innovation, and contribution to the quality of life in Utah.
Only the best-performing business service providers in Utah receive this prestigious award from an objective panel of 100 judges who review all the data and essay-driven applications that are submitted each year.
In its category, inWhatLanguage has won Best of State five times, in 2012, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2020. This award was given to inWhatLanguage because of its dedication to helping its enterprise clients succeed in the global marketplace by providing global language services and technology.
Founded 11 years ago, inWhatLanguage has dedicated its time to developing a robust network of professional linguists, with a focus on client success. inWhatLanguage is committed to making the world a better place and puts 1% of its revenue towards improving the health, education, and livelihoods of people worldwide. The company is excited about the future and looks forward to continuing to grow to make an even larger impact in the world.
About inWhatLanguage
inWhatLanguage offers a robust multi-sided platform that uses AI and human-based translation to reach better, faster outcomes for businesses and provide a full range of language services and solutions in over 200 languages. We help organizations excel in the global marketplace by showing them how to translate, distribute, and manage all of their content so that they can get their products and services to new countries faster than ever before.
With the Language Management Experience (LMX) platform, companies can improve the customer experience by using language management tools to develop localization maturity. Automate, streamline, simplify, and centralize content to create consistent and reliable positive experiences. inWhatLanguage leverages its cloud-based AI localization platform and powerful human network to produce predictable and sustainable growth.
Contact
Mike Youd
(909) 491-2101
inwhatlanguage.com
