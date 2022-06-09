Rebecca A. Beers, Partner, RumbergerKirk to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s FINRA Arbitration: Current Issues and Practice Tips for 2022
New York, NY, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Rebecca A. Beers, Partner at Rumberger Kirk will speak at its webcast entitled, “FINRA Arbitration: Current Issues and Practice Tips for 2022.” This event is scheduled on June 14, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET.
Event Summary
The FINRA arbitration landscape has been continuously reshaped with rule changes, changes in applicable law, changes in format, and new litigation trends. Practitioners in the space should keep themselves abreast of the emerging updates. Join experienced securities arbitration practitioners Rebecca A. Beers (RumbergerKirk) and Heather B. Middleton (Riker Danzig) as they provide a comprehensive discussion of the latest developments. Speakerswill offer, among other things, practice tips in this ever-changing legal landscape.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
FINRA Arbitration: Latest Updates
Exploring the Arbitration-Related FINRA Priorities
Demystifying the Proposed Changes in the Expungement Processes
Effective Litigation Strategies
What Lies Ahead
About Rebecca A. Beers
Rebecca Beers is a partner in the Birmingham office of RumbergerKirk and focuses on securities and commercial litigation. She represents broker-dealers and registered investment advisors in state and federal courts and in FINRA arbitration, litigating claims related to suitability, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, failure to supervise, clearing broker liability, raiding, employment contracts, and U5 defamation. She also has substantial experience in class actions, insurance law, and employment matters. In addition, Rebecca has developed a wide-ranging knowledge of arbitration law, particularly in post-award litigation in courts and in the enforcement of arbitration agreements.
About RumbergerKirk
RumbergerKirk provides litigation and counseling services in product liability, commercial litigation, construction, IP litigation, employment, insurance coverage, professional liability and toxic torts. We understand that early case evaluation allows for better strategic planning and case management. As experienced trial lawyers, we evaluate cases as trial or settlement candidates early in the process, so our clients can settle cases without incurring the cost of an entire trial preparation. This allows them to devote the necessary resources to cases that they are anxious to try or that cannot be resolved except by trial. Offices in Florida and Alabama.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
