CompuData Awarded as Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2022
Philadelphia, PA, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, today announced they were selected as one of Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2022 for the 19th consecutive year. The top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
“We are extremely proud to be named a top 100 VAR for the 19th consecutive year,” stated Angela Nadeau, CEO and President of CompuData. “It’s an honor to have our team recognized for their hard work and dedication to helping our customers streamline their accounting and operations with the best ERP and accounting software for their organization.”
CompuData has been a leading Sage Partner for over 30 years, with expertise in implementation of ERP software including; Sage Intacct, Sage100cloud and Sage 100c Manufacturing.
The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.
“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 23 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.
About CompuData
CompuData is a leading Woman Owned IT Company with a wide variety of technology and software solutions. With over 50 years as a technology innovator, our expertise spans a wide range of services from Accounting/ERP software solutions, Private and Public Cloud offerings, Managed IT Services, and Security solutions to help grow, protect, and streamline your business operations. Our team takes a holistic approach to meet customers’ needs and create technology solutions that will position them for success in the marketplace. For more information, visit CompuData.com or call 800-223-3282. Follow CompuData on social LinkedIn.
Contact
Taylor Carter
compudata.com
