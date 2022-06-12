Shufti Pro Brings Home the Ultimate Fintech Award for "Best Client Onboarding Solution"
Globally acclaimed for its state-of-the-art KYC/AML solutions, Shufti Pro wins the “Best Client Onboarding Solution” at Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.
Canary Wharf, United Kingdom, June 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, a globally trusted KYC/AML service provider has been crowned “Best Client Onboarding Solution” at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 for its AI-powered IDV solutions.
Specialized in automated marketing campaigns to grow Fintech businesses, Ultimate Fintech is a full-service marketing agency that has vast experience in the online trading, fintech, and financial services sectors. Its main focus lies in driving ROI by connecting the brands to the right audience through a customised range of services in marketing, events and PR.
Shufti Pro, an AI-powered KYC/AML service provider serve businesses with its state-of-the-art solutions compliant with global KYC/AML regulations. Customer onboarding is a key step that sets the tone of a business-client relationship. Optimizing the client onboarding process ensures the client feels familiar and comfortable with the brand. Realizing the importance of this step, Shufti Pro provides AI-powered client onboarding services that derive 98.67% accurate results in a matter of seconds.
Ultimate Fintech held the prestigious Awards Ceremony on the 9th of June on the final evening of the iFX EXPO International at Columbia Beach in Limassol, Cyprus. Winners were determined through a public voting system on their website.
“Shufti Pro is best known for its market-competitive IDV solutions,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro. “This award win validates our efforts to provide innovative, configurable and compliant onboarding solutions to our clients.”
“Best Client Onboarding Solution” award category covered the entire client onboarding chain, identity verification, KYC/AML, and risk assessment for remaining compliant with regulations. With this category included in the awards, Ultimate Finetech tried to offer traders and organizations an industry benchmark of the best company to do business with.
Recently, Shufti Pro has also attended the Annual Global Client Onboarding & Data Management Conference to address the issues and possible solutions for businesses to streamline their customer onboarding processes.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, Biometric authentication, age verification and AML services. The UK-based company has 5 regional offices and has launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
