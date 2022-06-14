LoyaltyMatch Launches Customer Experience Data Hub
Connects and Optimizes All Unconnected Data Into a Single System
Kitchener, Canada, June 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LoyaltyMatch Inc., the cloud-based analytics and loyalty rewards company, has today formally launched its Customer Experience Data Hub enabling the collection of customer data into one source allowing clients to find answers faster and grow their businesses through better understanding of customers.
With the launch of the Customer Experience Data Hub, LoyaltyMatch continues its evolution from a software-as-a-service loyalty rewards program provider to one of the most sophisticated customer data hub companies of its kind.
LoyaltyMatch provides tools that increases data sharing by connecting producers and consumers of data, while infusing customer insights leading to a better understanding of customers and anticipation of their needs, resulting in increased sales, improved satisfaction, and greater loyalty.
Brad Ball, President of LoyaltyMatch, said: “This is a significant step in our ability to provide our clients with the best possible service of its kind. We move unconnected data from many sources to a single system that connects all data. This adds value by enabling seamless integration with analytics and increases revenue and engagement by optimizing customer data. Our advantage lies in finding meaningful answers faster.”
About LoyaltyMatch Inc.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held customer engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based analytics and loyalty management platform with an enhanced data integration hub coupled to analysis capabilities. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and sporting events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. The brief video available at https://loyaltymatch.com highlights the process used to elevate fan engagement and loyalty revenue. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
With the launch of the Customer Experience Data Hub, LoyaltyMatch continues its evolution from a software-as-a-service loyalty rewards program provider to one of the most sophisticated customer data hub companies of its kind.
LoyaltyMatch provides tools that increases data sharing by connecting producers and consumers of data, while infusing customer insights leading to a better understanding of customers and anticipation of their needs, resulting in increased sales, improved satisfaction, and greater loyalty.
Brad Ball, President of LoyaltyMatch, said: “This is a significant step in our ability to provide our clients with the best possible service of its kind. We move unconnected data from many sources to a single system that connects all data. This adds value by enabling seamless integration with analytics and increases revenue and engagement by optimizing customer data. Our advantage lies in finding meaningful answers faster.”
About LoyaltyMatch Inc.
LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held customer engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based analytics and loyalty management platform with an enhanced data integration hub coupled to analysis capabilities. It is the leading loyalty program platform for entertainment venues and sporting events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. The brief video available at https://loyaltymatch.com highlights the process used to elevate fan engagement and loyalty revenue. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
Contact
LoyaltyMatch Inc.Contact
Bill Warelis
+1-866-356-7187 ext. 702
www.loyaltymatch.com
Bill Warelis
+1-866-356-7187 ext. 702
www.loyaltymatch.com
Categories