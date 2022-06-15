InCorp Global Hires Industry Veteran as Group CEO to Position Company for Next Phase of Growth
Singapore, Singapore, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- InCorp Global, a leading corporate services provider in Asia Pacific, today announced the appointment of Edmund Lee as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective June 13, 2022. Edmund succeeds Atin Bhutani, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and remain on InCorp’s Board of Directors. With over 20 years of leadership experience in both global professional and corporate services organizations, strongly focused on the Asia Pacific region, Edmund will help drive the next phase of InCorp’s growth and innovation.
“It is with a great deal of excitement that I announce the appointment of Edmund Lee as the new Group CEO of InCorp,” said Atin Bhutani. “I am confident Edmund and the leadership team are well positioned to guide the company’s continued growth, building upon the solid foundation and momentum achieved by our InCorp team. I am excited to continue supporting the company’s strategic initiatives, Edmund and the entire team as a member of the board of directors.”
Edmund is an established leader in scaling and growing businesses at a global level and brings a vast range of industry experience to his new role at InCorp. Most recently, he was the Managing Director at TMF Group, a global corporate services provider, where he helped grow and scale TMF’s Singapore and Malaysia businesses. Prior to his time at TMF, Edmund held various senior leadership positions at leading global professional services firm, KPMG.
“I’m grateful and proud to join InCorp at this exciting time in the company’s growth trajectory,” said Edmund. “Under Atin’s leadership, InCorp has built an incredible reputation in Asia Pacific as an industry leader and trusted partner to its customers, with a strong foundation for growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue scaling InCorp as a leading, full-suite corporate solutions provider in the region.”
“The InCorp Global Board of Directors thank Atin for his deep commitment to establishing the company as a preeminent corporate services provider in Asia Pacific, and look forward to continue working closely with him as Executive Chairman,” said Andrew Tay, a Director at TA Associates. “Looking ahead, we believe Edmund is the right person with the right expertise to lead InCorp forward in its next growth chapter. TA is thrilled to further our partnership with Edmund and the entire InCorp team as we aim to accelerate its growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”
About InCorp Global
Headquartered in Singapore, InCorp Global is a leading provider of corporate services with an established regional presence across 8 countries including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
InCorp specializes in a broad range of corporate advisory services in the region including Entity Formation, Secretarial and Compliance, Share Registry, Accounting, Tax Advisory, Immigration, Business Advisory, Fund Structuring and Administration, Family Office Advisory, and Risk Assurance. The group services more than 14,000 corporate clients across various industries and sizes, including fund managers as well as family offices. In May 2021, InCorp secured a strategic growth investment from TA Associates.
“It is with a great deal of excitement that I announce the appointment of Edmund Lee as the new Group CEO of InCorp,” said Atin Bhutani. “I am confident Edmund and the leadership team are well positioned to guide the company’s continued growth, building upon the solid foundation and momentum achieved by our InCorp team. I am excited to continue supporting the company’s strategic initiatives, Edmund and the entire team as a member of the board of directors.”
Edmund is an established leader in scaling and growing businesses at a global level and brings a vast range of industry experience to his new role at InCorp. Most recently, he was the Managing Director at TMF Group, a global corporate services provider, where he helped grow and scale TMF’s Singapore and Malaysia businesses. Prior to his time at TMF, Edmund held various senior leadership positions at leading global professional services firm, KPMG.
“I’m grateful and proud to join InCorp at this exciting time in the company’s growth trajectory,” said Edmund. “Under Atin’s leadership, InCorp has built an incredible reputation in Asia Pacific as an industry leader and trusted partner to its customers, with a strong foundation for growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue scaling InCorp as a leading, full-suite corporate solutions provider in the region.”
“The InCorp Global Board of Directors thank Atin for his deep commitment to establishing the company as a preeminent corporate services provider in Asia Pacific, and look forward to continue working closely with him as Executive Chairman,” said Andrew Tay, a Director at TA Associates. “Looking ahead, we believe Edmund is the right person with the right expertise to lead InCorp forward in its next growth chapter. TA is thrilled to further our partnership with Edmund and the entire InCorp team as we aim to accelerate its growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”
About InCorp Global
Headquartered in Singapore, InCorp Global is a leading provider of corporate services with an established regional presence across 8 countries including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
InCorp specializes in a broad range of corporate advisory services in the region including Entity Formation, Secretarial and Compliance, Share Registry, Accounting, Tax Advisory, Immigration, Business Advisory, Fund Structuring and Administration, Family Office Advisory, and Risk Assurance. The group services more than 14,000 corporate clients across various industries and sizes, including fund managers as well as family offices. In May 2021, InCorp secured a strategic growth investment from TA Associates.
Contact
InCorp GlobalContact
Stephanie Zara
+65 68121611
www.incorp.asia
Stephanie Zara
+65 68121611
www.incorp.asia
Categories