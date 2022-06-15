Lisa M. Masiello Joins Stevie International Business Awards Judging Committee
Masiello judges excellence in entrepreneurship across more than sixty nations and territories worldwide.
Nashua, NH, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Author and entrepreneur Lisa M. Masiello joins a select group of global judges for the 2022 Stevie® International Business Awards to evaluate entrants from around the world on excellence in entrepreneurship.
Masiello is a marketing executive with thirty years’ experience in the technology industry developing B2B marketing strategy and delivering award-winning programs for leading technology providers and fast-growing startups. Masiello is the Chief Marketing Officer and founder of marketing consulting firm TECHmarc Labs, Inc. and the author of business books for small business owners, corporate executives, and marketing professionals including her most recent book, Trade Show 411: The Essential Guide to Exhibiting Like a Pro.
“I am honored to be asked to join the Stevie International Business Awards judging committee to recognize exceptional individuals from around the world who demonstrate the tenacity, passion, and vision needed to start, run, and grow a successful business,” said Lisa M. Masiello. “The stories of their entrepreneurial journeys always inspire me, and I am pleased that I can help give them and their organizations the public recognition they deserve and celebrate their wonderful accomplishments.”
Stevie Awards are presented annually across eight areas of focus: International Business Awards®, Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, German Stevie Awards, Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, American Business Awards®, Stevie Awards for Women in Business, Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. They honor the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals worldwide.
The International Business Awards are the only all-encompassing international business awards competition honoring achievement in the workplace. Each year, the International Business Awards receive more than 3,700 entries from public, private, for-profit, and non-profit organizations as well as government agencies across more than 60 countries and territories.
The 19th annual International Business Awards Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners will be publicly announced on August 15, 2022.
Visit https://www.lisamasiello.com to learn more about Lisa M. Masiello.
Visit https://www.stevieawards.com to learn more about the Stevie Awards.
Lisa Masiello
603-521-0015
www.LisaMasiello.com
