Anania Was Named the Winner of the B2B Category at the EMERGE Challenge
Yerevan, Armenia, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Anania, the no-code AI and analytics company, was nominated and won the best startup title in the B2B category at the Emerge Challenge. While, competing against 140 multinational startups from deep tech to FinTech fields.
“More than 100 Billion Dollars annually are lost on productivity in the US as a result of struggling with data,” said Hrant Davtyan, founder, and CEO of Anania. “We are excited to take on the challenge and democratize AI-driven analytics.”
EMERGE challenge is a pitching competition organized and held during the EMERGE conference each year. Since the establishment of EMERGE in 2018, the conference has become the breeding ground for startups, opinion leaders, investors, and founders across Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Balkans.
“Working prototype, global vision, early proof of demand and growth to a certain extent is what juries looked for when selecting a winner from the ten categories,” said Priyanka Banerjee, the stage host of the event during the closing ceremony.
Anania, as a prize, received Amazon Web Service credits, a mentorship session with Amazon Web Service Business Development, intros to the co-responding enterprises of the Amazon departments, cash prize from Fourth Ventures. Anania aims to utilize the prizes it won and help break the barriers to deriving insights from data, keeping data-driven decisions accessible to everyone as its core vision.
About Anania:
Anania is a no-code analytics platform that enables business units to get analytical insights by simply asking questions in plain English. Learn more at: https://anania.ai.
About EMERGE:
EMERGE is a top tech conference in Eastern Europe & Central Asia that started in 2018 in Belarus. Learn more at: https://emregeconf. io.
“More than 100 Billion Dollars annually are lost on productivity in the US as a result of struggling with data,” said Hrant Davtyan, founder, and CEO of Anania. “We are excited to take on the challenge and democratize AI-driven analytics.”
EMERGE challenge is a pitching competition organized and held during the EMERGE conference each year. Since the establishment of EMERGE in 2018, the conference has become the breeding ground for startups, opinion leaders, investors, and founders across Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Balkans.
“Working prototype, global vision, early proof of demand and growth to a certain extent is what juries looked for when selecting a winner from the ten categories,” said Priyanka Banerjee, the stage host of the event during the closing ceremony.
Anania, as a prize, received Amazon Web Service credits, a mentorship session with Amazon Web Service Business Development, intros to the co-responding enterprises of the Amazon departments, cash prize from Fourth Ventures. Anania aims to utilize the prizes it won and help break the barriers to deriving insights from data, keeping data-driven decisions accessible to everyone as its core vision.
About Anania:
Anania is a no-code analytics platform that enables business units to get analytical insights by simply asking questions in plain English. Learn more at: https://anania.ai.
About EMERGE:
EMERGE is a top tech conference in Eastern Europe & Central Asia that started in 2018 in Belarus. Learn more at: https://emregeconf. io.
Contact
AnaniaContact
Galia Khosrovian
(747) 255-5913
https://anania.ai/
+37494014713
Galia Khosrovian
(747) 255-5913
https://anania.ai/
+37494014713
Categories