Testrig Technologies Recognized as One of the Most Outstanding Quality Assurance Test Automation Providers
At Testrig Technologies, by most of our clients, we are voted as one of the most outstanding quality assurance providers. We pride ourselves in our quality assurance services which ensure that your products are delivered defect-free.
Dallas, TX, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Testrig Technologies has been recognized as one of the most outstanding quality assurance providers in the industry. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has set them apart from the competition and earned them a reputation for excellence. Their team of experts is dedicated to providing their clients with world-class automation testing services that exceed expectations. Testrig Technologies is quickly becoming a leading provider of QA services worldwide. Contact them today to learn more about their offerings.
The company provides a suite of automation testing services that helps businesses achieve the highest level of quality for their products including web and mobile automation testing, automated regression testing, Cloud-based Test Automation, Agile Software Engineering, Acceptance Test-driven Development, and Performance Automation.
Testrig Technologies have a mission to solve the biggest and most complicated puzzle in the industry: Quality. They prefer listening closely, and studying technology trends with clients' needs forefront all along; this way They can find ways for them not only to improve their products but also make it easier by providing solutions that will resonate better than anything else out there.
The company has set out on a new journey, one that will change how QA Executives work forever.
About Testrig Technologies
Testrig Technologies is a global leader in the Software Quality Assurance and Testing space. Serving 100+ clients from Fortune 500 to start-ups, Testrig supports applications across 15 different industries with more than 50 QA resources spread out across 4 countries including the USA & UK offering services at all hours of day or night (GMT).
