Starmind Announces Michelle Chen to the Board of Directors
New Board Member to Guide Global Expansion & Hypergrowth
New York, NY, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Starmind, an AI technology that seamlessly connects employees to expert knowledge they need in real-time, today announces that Michelle Chen has joined its Board of Directors. Chen is experienced in growing technology companies globally. For the past 20 years, she has held leadership positions in the US, Europe, and Asia.
“I value people over process, practicality over theory, doing over talking,” noted Michelle Chen. “The Starmind technology can solve a huge information crisis that all companies face. I recognize the value it would have had for my teams and me, and I’m excited to help foster growth for Marc and his team. Knowledge is power, but the right knowledge makes you invincible.”
As Chief Product Officer at Typeform, Chen was instrumental in Typeform’s achievement of doubling Typeform’s revenue in just 18 months. She also has a proven track record of growing tech companies with their expansion into international markets, including US, Europe, and Asia. Chen’s most notable successes stem from her contributions to Uber China’s hypergrowth. During her tenure as the Head of Product, Uber China Growth & Expansion, Uber China’s valuation grew from $0.5B to $7B, and its market share increased from 1% to 20%+.
"Michelle’s unique people-first skillset aligns with our human-centric knowledge management solution that enables enterprises to leverage inaccessible knowledge and empowers employees to showcase their knowledge and experience,” noted Starmind CEO Marc Vontobel. “She brings a track record of hypergrowth within tech companies that have permanently transformed how things were once done with their revolutionary products. I am thrilled to have Michelle as one of our advisors in Starmind’s journey to transform the way the world works by freeing expert knowledge for everyone.”
About Starmind
Starmind is an AI software company that builds custom knowledge networks within large organizations to surface inaccessible knowledge and connect employees in real-time. The Starmind solution is the smartest, fastest and most intuitive way to connect employees to the expert knowledge they need. Its human-centric patented AI learns who knows what on any given topic in an organization and identifies the best colleague to help solve a problem, regardless of their title, role, department or location. With a 95% resolution rate, Starmind removes the need for endless searching, documented information overload, and inefficient knowledge management and sharing tools. Many of the world's largest organizations use our solution to boost productivity, break down silos, retain knowledge, and help new joiners get up to speed. Starmind transforms the way the world works by freeing expert knowledge for everyone.
Starmind has offices in the New York, NY and Zurich and Switzerland. For more information, go to www.starmind.com.
Michael Becce
732 616-1162
www.starmind.com
