Radix Wire & Cable Expands to Larger Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility
Glenwillow, OH, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After years of growth, Radix Wire & Cable is relocating to a larger headquarters and manufacturing facility in Glenwillow, OH. The new 120,000 sq ft facility will allow the company to increase its production capacity, improve manufacturing efficiencies, and strengthen its product development resources.
The expanded space better supports Radix in its mission to develop and produce innovative, industry-leading high temperature wire and cable solutions. The new facility consolidates two smaller northeast Ohio operations located in Cleveland and Aurora and will allow for continued growth for years to come.
“I am proud of the dedication of our team members and the support of our customers through the past year,” says Radix President and CEO Jeff Leone. “As our industry struggled with supply chain shortages and shipping delays, the Radix team consistently delivered for our customers. We’re excited to continue growing our team and expanding our in-house engineering and production capabilities. We know that investing in the future of Radix is also an investment in our customers’ success. Ohio is where Radix can make this happen thanks to the excellent support of both the state and the Glenwillow community."
Leone noted the company is also actively recruiting for several production positions to support current and future growth.
About Radix Wire
Founded in 1944, Radix is the leading manufacturer of UL, CSA and factory‐rated electrical wire and cable for high performance, extreme temperature applications. The company’s product portfolio consists of unique wire and cable products with temperature ratings from 150°C to 1,000°C and voltage ratings from 300V to 40kV. Radix products are used by original equipment manufacturers in a variety of consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.
