Entouch Selects Vice President of Channel Development and Director of Product Management to Support Ecosystem Growth
Strategic talent investment to meet a growing partner and channel demand.
Richardson, TX, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ENTOUCH, the leader in multisite energy management solutions, announces that Jordan Statt and Simone Samms joined the company as Vice President of Channel Development and Director of Product Management, respectively. In his role, Statt will build upon the already explosive growth of ENTOUCH's channel partners and expand on the company's vision to develop a robust channel and partner ecosystem. Samms will shape the product management team, focusing on delivering solutions directly impacting our customer goals and strategic growth.
Statt brings a decade of business and channel development leadership expertise to the role. Before joining ENTOUCH, Statt led the Point of Sale Dealer Channel Network for Heartland Payment Systems. In that role, Statt played an integral part in building strategic relationships and ensuring solid partnerships that resulted in over 25% growth and revenues over $100M annually. Prior to his role at Heartland, Statt was the Vice President of Business Development at MobileBytes. His unmatched combination of channel expansion, technical expertise, and entrepreneurial success will help drive ENTOUCH's continued growth of the partner ecosystem for energy management and sustainability solutions.
An environmental enthusiast and seasoned product leader, Samms brings 20 years of product and customer relationship management experience to the ENTOUCH leadership team. Samms will drive business transformation and strategic product growth across the ENTOUCH ecosystem. Samms brings strategic foresight, and an eye for innovation as the company rapidly scales due to increasing customer engagements. Previously, Samms served as Product Manager of SweatWorks and oversaw the Product Management Team at Active Network. Her involvement is instrumental to ENTOUCH’s continued growth and 100% customer retention rate.
"We are aggressively investing across the entire business, and with Jordan, we are strengthening our partner and channel leadership and making a statement to our current and future partners about the important role they play in ENTOUCH's growth," stated Jon Bolen, ENTOUCH CEO. "Simone will strengthen and focus our technical and business expertise in the energy sector. She brings a passion for our business and for delivering innovation that creates a best-in-class customer experience. We will rely on these passions as we continue to scale our business and respond to the increasing demand for our sustainability solutions."
About ENTOUCH
Founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2008, ENTOUCH is the leader in energy management as a service and smart building technology. We create a path to a healthier planet by delivering sustainable solutions that reduce energy usage, drive profitably and simplify facility management for multisite operators. Our turnkey solution digitally transforms and optimizes operations for multisite businesses. We are the only provider that owns our entire technology stack and can take over heterogeneous systems and manage them from a single cloud solution. We lead the industry in speed and deployment quality, and the ENTOUCH.360 service has earned a 100% renewal rate.
