Two Elantis Customers Named Finalists in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards
Edmonton, Canada, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elantis Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce two of its customers have been recognized as finalists in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards: Quaker Houghton and Williams Engineering Canada. The Nintex Solution Innovation Awards recognize public and private sector organizations in every major industry and across every geography for their business impact with the robust process management, intelligence, and automation capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.
This is the fourth consecutive year Elantis’ customers have been recognized, with one customer named a winner in the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards, three customers named finalists in the 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards, and three customers named finalists in the 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.
“We are excited to recognize the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards finalists for their success in leveraging the Nintex Process Platform,” said Nintex President Global Go to Market, Ben Brewer. “These finalists across industries and continents are driving impactful and meaningful results for their employees, customers, and partners. Our Nintex community has never been stronger.”
“We are proud of what our customers have accomplished to digitally transform their operations with the Nintex platform,” said Elantis CEO, Dave Roe. “We continue to look for ways to transform the way people work through process automation and optimization tools, and Nintex solutions help our customers achieve their business objectives.”
The Solutions
Quaker Houghton had two solutions named finalists in the 2022 Nintex Solutions Innovation Awards. The first was to use a Nintex form and workflow to streamline management of the product lifecycle. As a global leader in industrial process fluids with large operations in 25 countries, Quaker Houghton needs to maintain efficient operations. Manual intervention was removed from the process, resulting in faster processing time. The approval process is streamlined, and compliance is maintained by ensuring that appropriate stakeholders are informed. Using Nintex has created visibility into the status of product offboarding requests and unified communication throughout global departments and locations.
Quaker Houghton also used Nintex RPA to integrate SharePoint and WordPress, eliminating manual tasks by automatically uploading documents to WordPress when the status is set to approved. The automation provides the marketing team with visibility into the process at any given time and removed the need for multiple users to log in to WordPress. This solution has increased accuracy by reducing the risk of human error, increasing security, and improving the efficiency of the process.
In the case of Williams Engineering Canada, using Nintex streamlined communication between their finance and operational teams. Automating the accounts receivable write off process with Nintex has significantly improved the speed of approvals, reducing the time required from six days down to two days. It is now easy to find the status of write off requests. The approvals for each request and all related comments are centralized, which is critical for auditability and compliance.
This is the second time that Williams Engineering Canada has been recognized as a finalist in the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.
Winners to be Announced June 22, 2022
Finalists in the 2022 program were chosen based on nominations that were submitted directly by Nintex customers or by Nintex partners, on behalf of one of its customers, for process improvements or automated solutions they built and successfully deployed. Organizations leveraging any combination of capabilities from Nintex—Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex RPA and Kyron RPA, Nintex Mobile and App Studio, Nintex Drawloop® for Salesforce, Nintex AssureSign®, Nintex Analytics, Nintex K2 Five, and more—were eligible to enter the Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program.
The winners of the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards will be officially announced on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 with one customer receiving top honours as the 2022 Nintex Champion.
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating, and optimizing business processes.
About Elantis Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2013, Elantis is a Nintex Premier Partner and leader in digital transformation consulting services, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.
Contact
Amy Grendus
587-879-9987
www.elantis.com
