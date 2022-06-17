CompuData Ranked Among the Best Places to Work in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, today announced they were selected a “Best Place to Work” in 2022 by the Philadelphia Business Journal.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Philadelphia,” stated Angela Nadeau, CEO of CompuData. “We’re committed to providing a flexible and supportive environment for our employees where they can grow in their careers. Keeping the team happy is our main goal as they drive our success with customers.”
The Philadelphia Business Journal selects organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area by collecting employee feedback through an anonymous engagement survey by Quantum Workplace. The survey is designed to measure key areas such as job satisfaction, work environment, professional development, trust in leadership and communication.
This award acknowledges CompuData’s achievements in creating a positive and productive work environment for employees.
“Out of all the awards our team has won together, this is the one I am most proud of. Our employees are what make CompuData such a great place to work,” commented Ed Guarrieri, Vice President of Technology at CompuData. “We’re so grateful to have such a passionate and supportive team who always go above and beyond for our clients and each other.”
CompuData has a dedicated team committed to providing innovative technology solutions and fostering long-lasting relationships with our clients. Our employees are experts in their perspective fields earning multiple accreditations and bringing specialized expertise and years of experience to the industry.
About CompuData
CompuData is a leading Woman Owned IT Company with a wide variety of technology and software solutions. With over 50 years as a technology innovator, our expertise spans a wide range of services from Accounting/ERP software solutions, Private and Public Cloud offerings, Managed IT Services, and Security solutions to help grow, protect, and streamline your business operations. Our team takes a holistic approach to meet customers’ needs and create technology solutions that will position them for success in the marketplace. For more information, visit CompuData.com or call 800-223-3282. Follow CompuData on social LinkedIn.
