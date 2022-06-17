EC12 Power Entry Module Expands Series to Include Snap-In Mounting
Santa Rosa, CA, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SCHURTER expands its EC12 series with a version for snap-in mounting. The new variant is designed to save panel space otherwise consumed by a mounting flange. It also provides quick and easy, well-secured installation.
The compact EC12 with snap-in mounting has the same integrated features as the flange mount version: IEC C20 appliance inlet, high-performance single-stage filter and power switch - with or without illumination. Alternatively, it features snap arms designed to ensure a tight fit as they fix to the panel simultaneously. The metal lip on the casing ensures a high quality electrical contact to the panel, which optimizes the filtering and shielding effect.
The EC12 filter series is available as a standard or medical M5/M80 version and is used in devices especially sensitive to interference. This includes IT or telecom systems according to IEC 92368-1 and medical equipment according to IEC 60601-1. Filter versions with increased surge withstand voltage capability are also available. These filter options provide safety class X1 interference suppression capacitors for surge voltages of 4 kV between L and N, and Y1 for surge voltages of 8 kV. The series is also compatible with V-Lock cordsets. The EC12 series is certified for currents up to 16 A/250 VAC according to IEC and 20 A according to UL/CSA at 125/250 VAC and carries ENEC, CQC and cURus approvals.
Pricing for the EC12 with snap in mounting starts at about $26.00 each in 100-piece quantities. For sales and product information, contact Savannah Lee at (800) 848-2600 or by email at info.sinc@schurter.com.
About SCHURTER Inc.
The SCHURTER Group is the world's leading Swiss technology company providing components and complex solutions that ensure safe power supply and simplified equipment operation. The company’s professional competence, financial independence, innovative strength and distinctive corporate culture, propel the SCHURTER Group, together with its customers and partners, into the digital future. The safe&easy brand claim not only refers to the products, but also the company’s business philosophy, which strives for sustainable success through innovation, high-quality products and service, flexibility and proximity to customers.
SCHURTER is known globally as an innovator, manufacturer and distributor of fuses, connectors, circuit breakers, switches, EMC products, and input systems. Touch screens and touch panels, capacitive sensor keypads, membrane keypads and housing systems are developed in close cooperation with its customers. Within its business unit Solutions, SCHURTER combines all competencies and puts them at the customer's disposal. SCHURTER products and solutions are developed especially for specific industry segments – medical, data and communication, automotive, avionics & space, energy and the broader industrial market. SCHURTER considers the quality of its products and services as the key factor to the company's lasting success. Its management and improvement processes are designed and certified according to ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and IATF 16949, using the EFQM and Baldrige Excellence Models, as well as the application of Lean Management principles such as Value Stream Planning, Power Innovation, SSO, and Six Sigma.
SCHURTER Inc., Santa Rosa, California is the exclusive North America sales and distribution office for the SCHURTER Group.
