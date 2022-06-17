Jeff Gorden Selected as Arizona Self-Storage Association President
Phoenix, AZ, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Arizona Self-Storage Association (AZSA) announced the 2022 Executive Board with Jeff Gorden as President. As an AZSA Member for thirteen years and part of the leadership for the last ten years, Jeff has been an integral part of ensuring that AZSA members have the resources and services necessary to thrive in the self-storage industry.
When asked about this most recent appointment he said, “I have had the privilege to work side by side with many exceptional Arizona self-storage leaders. As an advocate for community stewardship, I am humbled to accept this role. I look forward to collaborating with not only my fellow leadership team members, but also the self-storage owners, to ensure our members remain competitive and up to date with the ever-evolving self-storage industry.”
Jeff Gorden is the President and Owner of the Gorden Group and has been an Argus Self Storage Advisors affiliate covering Arizona and Nevada for the past twelve years. For nearly two decades he has fueled exceptional life stories and advised self-storage investors to get the very best results for their life’s work.
“I am excited to get out and meet with the AZSA members throughout Arizona,” said Gorden. The AZSA leadership is anxious to have regional gatherings for AZSA members to meet and discuss topics that are pressing to owners and operators throughout Arizona.
